    Increase hospital support to rapid COVID tests: President Joe Biden reveals plan to deal with Omicron

    Biden stated in a speech at the White House that the federal government was "preparing for the growing number of instances specialists tell us we should expect in the weeks ahead."

    New York, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 8:57 AM IST
    With COVID-19 cases increasing in the United States as a result of the omicron variant, President Joe Biden announced new plans to increase hospital support. His objectives include expanding the availability of vaccinations that can lower the dangers associated with the Omicron variation and improving access to COVID-19 testing through hundreds of millions of fast at-home tests.

    The president also urged people to be vaccinated in order to protect themselves against the illness. Biden stated in a speech at the White House that the federal government was "preparing for the growing number of instances specialists tell us we should expect in the weeks ahead." Most importantly, Biden said from the White House that the government intends to purchase 500,000 at-home COVID test kits and ship them to those who want them, with deliveries beginning in January.

    According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the Biden administration is still working out the details of its at-home test plan, such as how many tests people will be able to request from the federal government, how the tests will be distributed to people, and whether certain groups will be prioritised for tests. According to Biden, Americans who have been wholly vaccinated against COVID-19 and have had booster injections have a high level of protection against severe sickness.

    Biden also stated that it is not uncommon for vaccinated persons to contract COVID-19 as a result of the new strain Omicron and that they will most likely have minimal or minor symptoms. President Joe Biden stated in a public address Tuesday that "if you're not completely vaccinated, you have a real reason to be concerned" since Omicron is now the prevalent strain in the United States. "Those who are unvaccinated have a considerably higher chance of ending up in a hospital – or perhaps dying," he warned. In a speech, the president stated that the administration's goal would be to offer additional assistance to overburdened hospitals and establish government testing facilities, with the first one planned to open before Christmas in New York City this week, as cases continue to rise.

    Also Read | Anthony Fauci warns of 'bleak winter' ahead as Omicron spreads across globe

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is dispatching planning personnel around the country to assess needs and preposition supplies such as masks, gloves, and ventilators as part of this multifaceted operation. FEMA will set up mobile vaccination clinics around the country, according to the president.  Over the next few weeks, FEMA will assist in establishing additional sites in high-demand locations. Biden will also continue to use the Defense Production Act and other tools to ensure that the United States produces as many tests as possible as rapidly as feasible.

