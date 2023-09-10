Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Big gem find! 7-year-old girl discovers 2.95-carat diamond in Arkansas on her birthday

    A 7-year-old girl discovers a 2.95-carat golden brown diamond in Arkansas on her birthday, one of the largest registered by a park guest this year.

    Big gem find! 7-year-old girl discovers 2.95-carat diamond in Arkansas on her birthday snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 6:36 PM IST

    A 7-year-old girl had an unforgettable birthday celebration when she stumbled upon a 2.95-carat golden brown diamond in Arkansas on September 1. Aspen Brown, along with her family, was enjoying her seventh birthday at a state park when she made the remarkable discovery of the precious gem, which was about the size of a green pea.

    The park reported in a news release that this young girl's find "is the second-largest registered by a park guest this year, topped only by a 3.29-carat brown diamond discovery in March."

    The release described the circumstances: "Brown was visiting the park with her dad and grandmother to celebrate her birthday. Brown picked up a gem about the size of a green pea from a pathway along the northeast side of the search area."

    Park officials have confirmed that Aspen Brown indeed found a genuine diamond.

    Waymon Cox, assistant park superintendent, remarked, "Aspen's diamond has a golden-brown color and a sparkling lustre. It is a complete crystal, with no broken facets and a small crevice on one side, created when the diamond was formed. It's certainly one of the most beautiful diamonds I've seen in recent years."

    The park shared that on average, one or two visitors discover diamonds at the park every day. Since a farmer first identified diamonds on the land, over 75,000 diamonds have been found at the site.

    As for historical significance, the park noted that the largest diamond ever discovered in the United States was unearthed in 1924 during an early mining operation on the land that eventually became this state park.

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 6:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on concerns over pro-Khalistan activities

    'We will always defend...' Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on concerns over pro-Khalistan activities

    G20 Summit: Italy signals exit from China's Belt and Road Initiative

    G20 Summit: Italy signals exit from China's Belt and Road Initiative

    Russian foreign minister Lavrov praises India's diplomacy, labels G20 Summit 'milestone' AJR

    Russian foreign minister Lavrov praises India's diplomacy, labels G20 Summit 'milestone'

    Explained Why African Union joining the G20 has huge significance

    Explained: Why African Union joining the G20 has huge significance

    Morocco earthquake: Aerial footage reveals extent of damage; horrifying videos of aftermath go viral - WATCH snt

    Morocco earthquake: Aerial footage reveals extent of damage; horrifying videos of aftermath go viral - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Happy birthday Murali Kartik: 10 iconic quotes by veteran spinner osf

    Happy birthday Murali Kartik: 10 iconic quotes by veteran spinner

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Meme fest explodes as rain disrupts play once again snt

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Meme fest explodes as rain disrupts play once again

    Dhokla to Thepla: 6 popular Gujarati foods to make at home vma

    Dhokla to Thepla: 6 popular Gujarati foods to make at home

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on concerns over pro-Khalistan activities

    'We will always defend...' Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on concerns over pro-Khalistan activities

    football Manchester United winger Antony to delay club return after assault allegations snt

    'Until further notice': Manchester United put Antony on leave of absence after assault allegations

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon