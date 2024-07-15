Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Big blow to PTI: Pakistan government to ban jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's party

    This development follows a ruling by Pakistan's Supreme Court that Khan's party was improperly denied at least 20 seats in parliament, a ruling that challenges the country's fragile governing coalition. PTI candidates had contested the February 8 election as independents after the party was barred from the polls.

    Big blow to PTI: Pakistan government to ban jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's party
    In a big move against jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the ruling government has announced plans to ban his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for alleged involvement in anti-state activities. On Monday (July 15), Information Minister Attaullah Tarar revealed the decision citing clear evidence against PTI, as reported by The News International.

    Imran Khan, 71, is currently put at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, facing multiple cases. Tarar said that the government would initiate proceedings to impose restrictions on PTI.

    The Supreme Court's decision granted PTI more than 20 extra reserved seats in parliament, adding pressure on the coalition government. The impact of the planned ban on this court decision remains unclear.

    Previously, Khan's party was excluded from a system that allocates extra seats for women and minorities in the National Assembly. Despite the Supreme Court's verdict being a political win for Khan, it does not position his party to overthrow the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who assumed power following the February 8 election, which Khan's allies claim was rigged.

    Tarar mentioned that the government would also seek a legal review regarding the reserved seats issue. Imran Khan, who has been in jail since August, was acquitted on Saturday, along with his third wife, on charges of unlawful marriage. However, he remains in custody due to new arrest orders.

    Khan, who came to power in 2018 and was ousted in 2022 after conflicts with Pakistan's military, has faced ongoing legal battles. Following his arrest in May 2023, his supporters engaged in violent protests, attacking military and government buildings. Although the violence subsided after Khan's release by the Supreme Court, he was rearrested in August 2023 and sentenced to three years for corruption.

    While acquitted in several cases related to last year's violence, his bail was recently cancelled for a pending case in Lahore.

