The official website for the Bharat Solar Yatra has been launched to promote solar adoption across India. This digital hub supports the 180-day national tour by providing information on government schemes and simplifying the transition to solar energy.

India's transition toward clean, reliable, and affordable energy received a meaningful boost with the launch of the official website of the Bharat Solar Yatra, a nationwide movement aimed at advancing solar adoption and strengthening public awareness around renewable energy. The platform marks a major step in bringing information, guidance, and government schemes directly to citizens at a time when the country is rapidly scaling its solar ecosystem. The unveiling of the website took place on Wednesday in the presence of senior figures in India's renewable energy landscape, including Arun Kumar Tripathi, Former Director General of the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) and Chief Scientist & Advisor, MNRE; Purushotam Pandey, Founder of the Bharat Solar Yatra; Charanjeet Singh, Founder & CEO of InterTech Earthing Solutions; and Naresh Piplani, CEO of Perfect Impact Designing Pvt. Ltd.

Bharat Solar Yatra: A Nationwide Mission

Launched on August 15 from Ayodhya on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, the Bharat Solar Yatra is a 180-day national outreach programme that will span over 25,000 kilometres. The second leg is set to begin today, charting its course across Rajasthan before moving to other regions. Through extensive ground engagement, live demonstrations, and institutional partnerships, the Yatra seeks to empower citizens with practical know-how on embracing solar energy--one of the pillars of India's sustainable growth plan.

Promoting Government Solar Initiatives

A central focus of the mission is to simplify and promote key government initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, PM-KUSUM, and the PM eDrive Yojana. By breaking down information on subsidies, financing mechanisms, and technical installation processes, the Yatra aims to make solar energy accessible to households, farmers, and small businesses alike.

Expert Commentary on the Initiative

Speaking at the event, Pandey said, "The launch of this website is a crucial step in taking the message of solar power directly to the people. This platform makes solar knowledge accessible to every citizen, helping them understand schemes, installations and benefits in simple, actionable ways. The Bharat Solar Yatra is not just about awareness; it's about enabling participation in India's green revolution."

Echoing this sentiment, Arun Kumar Tripathi noted, "This website will act as a bridge between people and India's solar mission. It stands for transparency, participation, and progress, the core values driving India's clean energy journey."

Emphasis on Safety and Sustainability

Charanjeet Singh of InterTech Earthing Solutions, whose organisation played a key role in developing the digital platform, emphasised the importance of safety in solar expansion. "Safety and sustainability go hand in hand," he said. "Supporting the Bharat Solar Yatra reflects our belief that clean energy must be built on a foundation of safety, trust, and innovation. Together, we aim to build a safer, greener Bharat for generations to come."

A Comprehensive Digital Hub for Solar Energy

The website, www.solarawareness.in, is designed as a comprehensive digital hub offering live Yatra tracking, step-by-step installation guidance, scheme information, expert resources, and inspiring community stories. With its theme, "Solar Awareness - Lighting the Path to a Sustainable Future", the platform aims to equip citizens with the knowledge needed to adopt solar solutions confidently and responsibly.

As the Bharat Solar Yatra moves forward, it continues to stand as a collaborative national effort uniting policy vision, technological expertise and public participation, reflecting India's aspiration to emerge as a global leader in sustainable and people-driven energy transformation. (ANI)