The Bureau of Energy Efficiency observed BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week 2026 by hosting a webinar and awareness campaigns focused on energy conservation, sustainable development goals, and responsible electricity consumption across India.

BEE Initiatives During BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week 2026

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, organised a webinar on energy conservation and a series of awareness initiatives during the BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week 2026 to promote energy-efficient practices, responsible electricity consumption and sustainable lifestyles. According to the Ministry of Power, the week-long initiative observed from November 1 to 7 saw BEE organise the webinar on November 2, focusing on the role of energy efficiency in reducing energy consumption, strengthening energy security and advancing India's sustainable development goals.

The webinar commenced with an inaugural address by BEE Director General Krushna Chandra Panigrahy, who highlighted the importance of energy efficiency as a key driver of sustainable development and called for concerted efforts to encourage energy-efficient practices across different sectors.

Technical Discussions and Expert Insights

According to the Ministry of Power, technical sessions during the webinar featured experts and representatives from reputed institutions and organisations, including TERI, AEEE, IIT, CLASP and SEforALL. The discussions covered India's progress and initiatives in energy efficiency, measures to improve industrial energy performance and technological interventions to reduce electricity consumption. The sessions also examined India's Standards and Labelling Programme for appliances, highlighting its role in encouraging the use of energy-efficient products and helping consumers make informed purchasing decisions.

Participants further deliberated on emerging market trends and the influence of behavioural changes on electricity consumption, with emphasis on sustainable consumption patterns and responsible energy use. The role of Demand Side Management (DSM) in making energy efficiency a flexible grid resource was also discussed, particularly its potential to optimise electricity consumption, improve grid flexibility and support the integration of renewable energy into the power system, the release stated.

Representatives from the Ministry of Power, Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), manufacturers' associations, industry, domain experts and other stakeholders participated in the webinar, providing a platform for exchanging knowledge and experiences on energy conservation.

Public Awareness and Advocacy

Apart from the webinar, BEE undertook several awareness activities during the week to encourage employees and citizens to adopt energy-conscious practices. As part of the initiative, BEE Director General Krushna Chandra Panigrahy, along with officers and employees, took an Energy Conservation Pledge at the bureau's office in New Delhi on November 2. Banners and standees carrying messages on energy conservation were also displayed at the office to sensitise employees about the importance of adopting energy-efficient practices.

BEE additionally observed a Switch-Off Hour from 10 am to 11 am on November 2, encouraging employees to switch off lights and other non-essential electrical equipment when not in use. Further, the bureau conducted a seven-day social media campaign under the theme "Save Energy", using the hashtag #BRICSforLiFE to spread awareness about energy-efficient practices and encourage citizens to make sustainable lifestyle choices. The campaign highlighted the importance of individual efforts and collective participation in reducing energy consumption and promoting responsible electricity use, the ministry said.

Through these initiatives, BEE reaffirmed its commitment to mainstreaming energy efficiency, encouraging sustainable consumption and promoting energy-conscious behaviour as an integral part of India's sustainable lifestyle initiatives. The Government of India established the Bureau of Energy Efficiency on March 1, 2002, under the provisions of the Energy Conservation Act, 2001. BEE works towards reducing the energy intensity of the Indian economy by assisting in the development of policies and strategies based on self-regulation and market principles. It also coordinates with designated consumers, designated agencies and other organisations to carry out its regulatory and promotional functions under the Act. (ANI)