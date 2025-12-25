The Baloch Advocacy and Studies Center (BASC) supports the Baloch Yakjehti Committee's (BYC) campaign against enforced disappearances in Balochistan, highlighting a disturbing surge in cases involving women and calling for international intervention.

The Baloch Advocacy and Studies Center (BASC) has expressed full solidarity with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) and extended its support to the committee's ongoing campaign against enforced disappearances in Balochistan, with particular concern over the recent surge in cases involving Baloch women, as noted in a post by BASC on X.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Persistent Crisis

According to BASC, the practice of enforced disappearance has persisted in Balochistan for years, affecting a significant portion of the population. Many victims have allegedly been extrajudicially killed, while others were later released bearing severe physical and psychological trauma, making it difficult for them to resume normal lives. The fate of numerous disappeared individuals remains unknown, leaving families trapped in prolonged uncertainty and distress, the organisation stated.

Alarming Trend: Women Targeted

BASC noted that while men historically constituted the majority of victims, recent months have witnessed a disturbing shift towards the targeting of women. Those affected reportedly include human rights defenders, students, and relatives of individuals who have publicly demanded accountability. BASC warned that this pattern raises serious concerns about reprisals against women for their civic engagement and for their association with critics of what it described as the state's oppressive policies.

Grave Violations of International Law

Highlighting the legal implications, BASC asserted that enforced disappearances constitute a grave violation of international human rights law, infringing upon multiple non-derogable rights. The organisation emphasised that cases involving women are particularly alarming, as their disappearance exposes them to heightened risks of physical and psychological harm, amounting to an aggravated violation of international legal protections.

Systemic Barriers to Justice

As cited in BASC's post on X, the organisation said that these patterns have been documented by international human rights bodies and raised before United Nations mechanisms, including the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, which has communicated its concerns to Pakistani authorities. Despite this engagement, BASC alleged that victims and their families continue to face systemic barriers to justice, including ineffective investigations, denial of due process, and widespread impunity.

BASC further claimed that Pakistan's justice system has increasingly been used as a tool of repression rather than protection. It criticised the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan for enacting legislation that it said restricts civil society and undermines the ability of human rights organisations to operate freely.

BASC's Demands and Appeals

Calls for Pakistani Government Action

BASC called for an immediate end to repression, particularly against women and girls. The organisation reiterated its support for demands raised by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, including the immediate and unconditional return of all Baloch women and girls subjected to enforced disappearance, the establishment of an independent international fact-finding mission, and accountability for state institutions and officials allegedly involved in such practices. BASC also urged the repeal of the Balochistan Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Act 2025, claiming it enables prolonged secret detention and weakens safeguards against arbitrary arrest. Additionally, it called on Pakistan to ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance and to adopt comprehensive domestic legislation criminalising enforced disappearance in line with international standards.

Appeal to the International Community

The organisation appealed to the international community, the United Nations, and relevant special procedures to closely monitor developments in Balochistan and to engage with the Government of Pakistan to ensure compliance with its international human rights obligations, as stated in the BASC post on X. (ANI)