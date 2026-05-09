Bangladesh Awami League congratulated BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on becoming West Bengal CM, calling it a 'unique recognition'. The party hopes for stronger ties, highlighting shared history and culture between Bangladesh and West Bengal.

Awami League Congratulates Suvendu Adhikari

The Bangladesh Awami League on Saturday congratulated BJP's Legislative Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on his electoral victory in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections and his assumption of office as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

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In a statement issued on behalf of the party's Central Working Committee, the Awami League described the electoral mandate in West Bengal as "a unique recognition of Suvendu Adhikari's strong leadership." Bangladesh Awami League congratulates Shri Suvendu Adhikari on assuming office as Chief Minister of West Bengal Bangladesh Awami League has extended its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to public leader Shri Suvendu Adhikari on his decisive victory in the West Bengal… pic.twitter.com/QI1rL02YwC — Bangladesh Awami League (@albd1971) May 9, 2026

The party highlighted the "shared history, language, and cultural ties between Bangladesh and West Bengal" and expressed confidence that "this new chapter will elevate those relations to greater heights."

The statement also underlined the longstanding relationship between Bangladesh and India, saying the two countries share "a long-standing history of genuine friendship and cooperation." According to the Awami League, "during the tenure of the newly elected government of West Bengal, this bilateral relationship and the momentum of mutual development are expected to be further strengthened."

The party further wished Adhikari and his cabinet "success and good health," along with "continued peace and prosperity for the people of West Bengal."

Adhikari Takes Oath as West Bengal's First BJP CM

BJP's Legislative Party leader Suvendu Adhikari today took oath as the state's first BJP Chief Minister, marking a significant political development in West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami, attended the swearing-in ceremony.

BJP leaders on Friday extended their wishes to Adhikari after he was named the Leader of the BJP Legislature Party in West Bengal and is poised to take the oath as the next Chief Minister of the State, following the party's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

BJP's Decisive Victory in 2026 Assembly Polls

On May 4, Suvendu Adhikari established a dominant position in two of West Bengal's most-watched constituencies, Bhabanipur and Nandigram, winning them both.

Figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI) following the 20th and final round of counting in Bhabanipur show Adhikari winning against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a substantial margin of 15,105 votes. Simultaneously, he also won the Nandigram assembly seat. According to the data displayed on the ECI official website. Suvendu Adhikari secured 1,27,301 votes at the conclusion of the 19th and final round.

Adhikari significantly widened his lead in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency on Monday night, surging ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

BJP has won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66 per cent polling in Phase-ll of the Assembly elections. In phase I, the poll participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47 per cent.

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results have led to a dramatic political shift, ending Mamata Banerjee's long dominance and bringing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power with a commanding 206 seats. This marks a major blow to the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), which secured only 80 seats, a steep decline from its previous stronghold. (ANI)