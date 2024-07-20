Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bangladesh violence: Curfew imposed, military deployed as death toll reaches 105; Check details

    Following days of violent protests, the Bangladeshi government has imposed a curfew and deployed military personnel to restore order after police efforts failed. The clashes between student protesters and law enforcement have resulted in at least 105 deaths over the past week.
     

    Bangladesh violence: Curfew imposed, military deployed as death toll updates; Check details anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 20, 2024, 7:40 AM IST

    Dhaka: The Bangladeshi government has imposed a curfew and deployed military personnel to restore order, following days of violent protests that have engulfed the nation, after police efforts to contain the situation failed. At least 105 lives have been lost in the intense confrontations that have unfolded over the past week, as student protesters and law enforcement personnel have clashed in a spiral of violence.

    "The government has decided to impose a curfew and deploy the military in aid of the civilian authorities," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's press secretary Nayeemul Islam Khan told news agency AFP.

     A group of student protestors in Bangladesh's Narsingdi district launched a brazen attack on a local jail, liberating a large number of detainees and subsequently setting the facility ablaze, according to a law enforcement official.

    The Bangladesh government responded to the unrest by enforcing a nationwide communications blackout, cutting off mobile internet access and social media to manage the situation. Bus and train services have reportedly been suspended, and schools and universities across the country have been closed until further notice.

    According to Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, approximately 15,000 Indian nationals, including 8,500 students, are currently in Bangladesh, and fortunately, all are reported safe. As of Friday evening, 245 Indians, comprising 125 students, have returned to India, with the Indian High Commission also assisting in the repatriation of 13 students from Nepal.

    Violent protests erupted in Bangladesh, sparked by the High Court's decision to reinstate a controversial quota system, allocating a third of government jobs to the descendants of freedom fighters. This quota had however been abolished in 2018 following students' and teachers' pressure and protest. The recent ruling revived the issue thus causing massive demonstrations in different parts of the country. 

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2024, 7:40 AM IST
