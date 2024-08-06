Bangladesh unrest: Ex-Foreign Minister Mohammed Hasan Mahmud arrested at Dhaka airport

Foreign minister in the Hasina government, Hasan Mahmud, was also arrested at the airport, according to Daily Bangladesh. He was trying to escape the country but failed and later tried to escape through a land port on the India-Bangladesh border, but was held.

Former Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Mohammed Hasan Mahmud has been arrested at the Dhaka International Airport while he was trying to leave the country. Amid protests, Bangladesh’s former Information and Technology minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak was also detained at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday.

The developments came a day after Awami League party chief Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of Prime Minister and fled from the violence-hit nation to India following month long massive anti-government protests across the country.

Meanwhile, in response to a demand from student demonstrators, President Mohammed Shahabuddin of Bangladesh dissolved the Parliament earlier on Tuesday. Following Hasina's removal, a number of ministers and leaders of the Awami League have attempted to leave Bangladesh in order to avoid the anger of demonstrators.

The embattled leader fled to India on Monday and is currently at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. It is said that she will stay in the nation until she is given political asylum. In the UK, Hasina,76, is applying for asylum. Although she is looking at applying for asylum in European nations, rumour has it that the UK is not ready to give her shelter. Rehana, her UK-citizen sister, may soon go to the UK, according to sources.

Furthermore, according to insider sources close to Bangladesh's opposition, the US has cancelled Hasina's visa. This comes amid rumours that Western countries—including the US—wanted her removed from office. Protesters stormed parliament and burnt TV stations. Footage showed some smashing the statue of Hasina’s father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s independence hero.

Bangladesh’s Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman took over the administration and announced the formation of an interim government moments after Hasina resigned from her post. In a television address the General confirmed Hasina’s resignation and took the responsibility of the government.

