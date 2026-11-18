Political violence in Bangladesh has spiked, with a BNP leader killed in Faridpur and arson attacks reported in Tungipara. Security has been tightened nationwide, with the government deploying the Border Guard to control the escalating tensions.

Bangladesh Political Violence Erupts Amid Fresh Clashes In Faridpur

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 18 (ANI): A Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader was killed in Faridpur amid fresh political violence in Bangladesh, with clashes breaking out between BNP and Awami League activists. In addition, arson was carried out at the police station in Tungipara, Sheikh Hasina’s hometown and several police vehicles were set on fire. Additionally, BNP MP SM Jilani had his house set on fire as well. After Sheikh Hasina announced that she would return to Bangladesh in December, her party, the Awami League, began activities in Gopalganj. This is her home district, where members of the banned organisation have become active.

"Fresh incidents of violence have been reported in Bangladesh’s Gopalganj district, where a police station in Tungipara and several vehicles were set on fire, though details are still awaited", Police spokesperson Kamarun Munira told ANI over the phone, without elaboration. Security has been tightened across Bangladesh, particularly in Dhaka, where law enforcement agencies have set up checkpoints at multiple locations and intensified vehicle searches during evening operations. The government has deployed the Border Guard Bangladesh, alongside the police, at various locations to bring the situation under control. Security has been tightened, particularly around the garment industry, amid renewed political tensions. Law enforcement has also stepped up arrest operations, targeting activities carried out by leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its affiliated organisations. Most recently, law enforcement arrested a former mayor in Dhaka, who is also a member of the Awami League. A court sent him on a seven-day remand.