Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has traveled to Antalya, Turkey, to attend the COP-31 climate summit. He will engage in bilateral meetings and discussions on global climate adaptation and net-zero goals during his three-day visit.

Bangladesh PM Travels to COP-31

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman departed Dhaka for Antalya, Turkey, on Tuesday on a three-day visit to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-31). He is accompanied by his wife, Zubaida Rahman. The Prime Minister left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka aboard a Turkish Airlines flight at 7:30 am (local time) on Tuesday.

Several senior government officials and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders were present at the airport to see him off. They included Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Rashiduzzaman Millat, Chief Whip of the National Parliament Nurul Islam Moni, and Member Secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North SM Jahangir. Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister ABM Abdus Sattar were also present.

Summit Objectives and Schedule

During his visit, Rahman is scheduled to attend the climate change summit in Antalya on Wednesday. On the sidelines of the conference, he is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with several heads of state and government to discuss matters of mutual interest. The Prime Minister is scheduled to return to Bangladesh on Friday after completing his visit.

Focus of the Conference

COP31, hosted by Turkey, brings together world leaders, government representatives and negotiators from member countries of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to advance international cooperation on addressing the climate crisis. The conference serves as a multilateral platform for countries to discuss measures to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, strengthen climate adaptation efforts for vulnerable communities and accelerate progress towards net-zero emissions by 2050.

The summit will also bring together business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous communities and civil society representatives to share insights and promote inclusive climate action. Turkey will host the conference, with Murat Kurum nominated as COP31 President, while Australia's Chris Bowen will serve as President of Negotiations.