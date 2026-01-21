A Bangladeshi Hindu college student, missing for seven days after a family dispute, was found dead in a river in the Naogaon district. The student, Abhi, was identified by his family after locals discovered his body.

A Bangladeshi Hindu college student, who had been missing for seven days, was tragically found dead in a river in the Naogaon district of Bangladesh, according to reports referencing a daily and local media.

The young man, identified by family members as Abhi, was a fourth-year management student at a local government college in Naogaon. He disappeared on January 11 after leaving his home following a dispute, as per initial accounts from relatives. His sudden disappearance sparked deep concern among his loved ones, who launched a frantic search that lasted an entire week.

On Saturday, local residents alerted authorities after a body was spotted floating in a river near the Kalitala cremation ground in Naogaon town. Law enforcement and rescue teams responded promptly, recovering the body and later confirming it was Abhi when his family arrived at the scene and identified him based on the clothing he was last seen wearing.

Foul Play or Accident?

As of now, the cause of his death remains unclear. There have been no official statements confirming whether his death was accidental, the result of foul play, or self-inflicted, sparking concern and speculation within local communities. The family and local observers have urged a thorough police investigation into the circumstances leading up to his disappearance and subsequent death.

Rising Attacks On Hindus

The incident comes amid broader concerns over safety and assaults on minority communities in parts of Bangladesh, particularly Hindus, which have featured in other recent distressing reports. While authorities have not linked Abhi’s death to communal violence, the suffering of minority individuals in the country has been a recurring issue highlighted by rights groups and media coverage.

Local law enforcement officials are reportedly conducting further inquiries, including whether any foul play or external involvement contributed to Abhi’s death. For the grieving family, unanswered questions remain as the community waits for official forensic findings and an explanation for how a promising young student’s life came to such a tragic end.