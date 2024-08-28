Bangladesh interim Govt lifts ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, its student wing in major political shift amid unrest

In a significant political development, Bangladesh's interim government announced on Wednesday the lifting of a ban imposed on Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, the country's largest Islamist party, and its student wing, Bangladesh Islami Chhatrashibir.

In a significant political development, Bangladesh's interim government announced on Wednesday the lifting of a ban imposed on Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, the country's largest Islamist party, and its student wing, Bangladesh Islami Chhatrashibir. The ban had been enforced by the previous Sheikh Hasina-led government. This decision, formalized through a gazette notification issued by the Home Ministry, has immediate effect.

The Home Ministry’s notification, written in Bengali, clarified that the ban was being rescinded due to the absence of specific evidence linking Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its affiliated organizations to acts of terrorism and violence. The interim government, in its statement, expressed confidence that these groups are not involved in any terrorist activities.

This reversal marks a notable shift from the stance of the previous administration. Four days before former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and sought refuge in India, her government had enforced the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and its affiliates through an executive order dated August 1. The Hasina administration had accused the Jamaat of orchestrating violent protests across the nation, particularly in July 2024. These protests, initiated by students, were originally against a controversial government job quota. Though the courts later struck down the quota, the protests evolved into a broader movement demanding the ouster of Hasina.

The Jamaat-e-Islami party, originally founded in 1941 in pre-partition British India under the leadership of Syed Abul Ala Maududi, has a tumultuous history in Bangladesh. It has faced bans on four separate occasions—first in 1959 and 1964 under Pakistan's new constitutions, and later in 1972 in the newly independent Bangladesh, along with other religious parties.

The party's political influence was significantly curtailed in 2013 when Bangladesh’s Election Commission revoked its registration following a high court verdict. Although Jamaat appealed against this decision, the Supreme Court's appellate division upheld the verdict in 2023, effectively banning the party from participating in elections.

Despite these setbacks, Jamaat-e-Islami maintained a significant role in Bangladesh's political landscape, especially during its alliance with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Between 2001 and 2005, Jamaat members held ministerial positions in coalition governments. In response to the lifting of the ban, BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir voiced his party’s opposition to banning any political entity. “We are not in favour of banning any political party. The Constitution permits people to support any party, but it must support freedom and sovereignty,” Alamgir stated.

The previous Hasina government had pursued charges against several Jamaat leaders for their involvement in crimes during Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence. Between 2013 and 2016, five prominent Jamaat leaders, including the party's chief Motiur Rahman Nizami, were convicted and subsequently executed.

Following the lifting of the ban, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's current chief, Shafiqur Rahman, expressed a desire for harmonious and stable relations with neighboring India. In an interview with PTI, Rahman urged New Delhi to reconsider its foreign policy towards Bangladesh. He emphasized that while the Jamaat supports close ties between India and Bangladesh, it also advocates for balanced relations with other key global players, including Pakistan, China, and the United States.

Rahman refuted India's long-standing perception of Jamaat as an "anti-India" party, asserting that his party is primarily focused on safeguarding Bangladesh's national interests. “We are pro-Bangladesh and are solely interested in safeguarding the interests of Bangladesh,” Rahman stated.

The lifting of the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami marks a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's political environment, potentially reshaping alliances and voter dynamics ahead of future elections. The interim government's decision to revoke the ban has already sparked debate among political parties and analysts regarding the implications for national security, political stability, and Bangladesh's international relations.

Latest Videos