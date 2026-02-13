As vote counting continues in Bangladesh's 13th parliamentary elections, the BNP is poised for a landslide victory. Supporters express optimism for social justice and good governance under the dynamic leadership of Tarique Rahman.

BNP's Popularity and Voter Expectations

With the vote count underway for Bangladesh's 13th parliamentary elections, support for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is mounting, with hopes of social justice and good governance in the country. Bangladeshi freedom fighter T M Rezaul Karin told ANI that the BNP was popular in the country and that the nation was in a festive mood as people cast their votes. He noted that, while there were a few untoward incidents, the elections largely remained peaceful, with people from all religions voting.

Karin said, "The people will support BNP. It's a very popular party in Bangladesh. With Tarique Rahman's dynamic leadership, the BNP got a landslide victory. Our expectation is that the country will move peacefully and democratically. After a long time, the Bangladeshi people exercised their voting rights in Bangladesh. People actually were in a festive mood, and they cast their vote according to their choice. People enjoyed this election and exercised their voting right, especially according to their choice". "All the people were voting, they have exercised their voting right, and there is no question of Hindus or Muslims or Buddhists or Christians. All the Bangladeshis, in 1971, were liberated from Pakistan to Bangladesh. Everybody, all the communities fought against the bloody Pakistani armies," he said. He hoped the BNP would work on good governance and justice to ensure the country's political harmony continues.

Call for Strong Governance and Discipline

On BNP, retired Government Official Mazharul Islam told ANI, "They (BNP) should give the greatest opportunity in the country. This is the expectation of the people of Bangladesh. I hope the party gives the best facilities, especially to the marginalised people of the country, then in the long run, BNP will go ahead in future." He expressed optimism on stability returning to Bangladesh and added that in the initial phase, BNP needs to be strong in its approach so as to bring back discipline in the organs of the government.

Islam said, "BNP will have to be very strong in the first period- to maintain, stabilise the country with discipline, honesty. They will have to restore discipline in the administration and many other organs of the country. If they do so, the stability will come very soon. Nobody wants any instability in our country."

Early Results Indicate Historic Win for BNP

Meanwhile, local media reports indicate that the BNP is set to secure a historic win in the elections. According to the Daily Star, vote counting has been completed in 237 constituencies, with just 62 remaining. Of the 299 seats, the Daily Star reported that the BNP and allies secured 177, while the Jamaat and allies secured 53.

BNP Declares Victory, Postpones Celebrations

Earlier today, BNP said that it is set to form the government as vote counting is underway for the 13th parliamentary elections in the country. In a post on X, the BNP Media cell said in the early hours of Friday, "The Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP is set to form the government after winning the majority of seats." Despite these early outcomes, the vote counting process is still underway, and official results have yet to be declared. These preliminary figures suggest a significant shift in Bangladesh's political landscape. The BNP's chairman, Tarique Rahman, has requested that the celebration of this victory be postponed out of respect for the passing of his mother, Khaleda Zia, before the election. Therefore, they have called for prayers for Khaleda Zia after the Friday congregational prayer.

Tarique Rahman Secures Constituency

Rahman has been unofficially declared elected from the Bogura-6 (Sadar) constituency after securing a decisive victory over his nearest rival, as per the Daily Star. According to results announced by the office of the District Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Md Taufiqur Rahman, tallies from 150 polling centres have been completed. The constituency has a total of 151 voting centres, including postal ballots.

A New Political Chapter for Bangladesh

Bangladesh ushered in its most pivotal polls as it seeks to enter into a new chapter from the classic 'Battle of Begums' era on Thursday. This election feels heavy after the demise of Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and the ban on her nemesis, Sheikh Hasina's party, the Awami League. (ANI)

