Indian Consulates in Houston and Seattle, along with the French Embassy and President Droupadi Murmu, extended greetings for Baisakhi and other spring harvest festivals, highlighting India's rich cultural diversity and agricultural traditions.

Indian Consulate General in Houston and Seattle on Tuesday extended Baisakhi greetings. The Consulate in Houston said in a post on X, "Greetings on the joyous occasions of Baisakhi, Vishu, Vishuv, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi, and Puthandu. Consulate General of India, Houston extends warm wishes for happiness, peace, good health, and prosperity to all. May these vibrant festivals bring renewed hope, harmony, and joy to every home." Greetings on the joyous occasions of Baisakhi, Vishu, Vishuv, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi, and Puthandu. Consulate General of India, Houston extends warm wishes for happiness, peace, good health, and prosperity to all. May these vibrant festivals bring… pic.twitter.com/9icwHIZ5ck — India in Houston (@cgihou) April 14, 2026 pic.twitter.com/vee7aGPTre — India In Seattle (@IndiainSeattle) April 13, 2026

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French Embassy Highlights Cultural Diversity

The French Embassy in India noted that these celebrations reflect India's rich cultural diversity. In a post on X, it said, "Warm wishes to all our Indian friends celebrating spring harvest festivals & welcoming the New Year! Happy Baisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaishakhadi, Pana Sankranti and Puthandu-Pirapu. These celebrations reflect India's rich cultural diversity." Warm wishes to all our Indian friends celebrating spring harvest festivals & welcoming the New Year! Happy Baisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaishakhadi, Pana Sankranti and Puthandu-Pirapu. 🪘🌞🎊 These celebrations reflect India’s rich cultural diversity. pic.twitter.com/PBPefC0Osb — French Embassy in India 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) April 13, 2026

President Murmu's Message to the Nation

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to Indians on the eve of Baisakhi, Vishu, Vishuv, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu, which are being celebrated on April 14 and April 15. In her message, President Murmu said, as per a statement from the President's Secretariat, "On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Vishu, Vishuv, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad."

"These festivals are celebrated in various forms across the country to mark the harvest season. Through these festivals, we express gratitude towards Mother Earth and our Annadata farmers. Our country's rich cultural heritage, agricultural traditions and unity also find expression through the celebration of these festivals", as per the statement.

"I wish that these festivals bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of all and inspire us to make significant contributions towards the development of our nation and society".

Significance of Baisakhi

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, marks the beginning of the Punjabi and Sikh New Year and is mainly celebrated in North India, especially in Punjab. It also signals the start of the harvest season. The day marks the anniversary of the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh abolished the distinction between higher and lower caste communities.

The festival is widely celebrated with traditional music, dance, and community gatherings, with devotees visiting gurudwaras to offer prayers and express gratitude for a bountiful harvest season. (ANI)