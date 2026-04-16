Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker's visit to India, the first in four decades, marks a historic milestone. Accompanied by a business delegation, the visit focuses on strengthening economic ties, technology, and strategic partnerships.

Historic Visit Strengthens Bilateral Ties

In a special briefing on the official visit of the Federal Chancellor of Austria, Christian Stocker, to India, the MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George on Thursday said the visit marks a significant milestone in bilateral relations, noting that it is the first such visit in four decades.

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He emphasised the significance of the visit, "At the invitation of PM Modi, the Federal Chancellor is on an official visit to India, which is his first visit to India in four decades. The last visit by an Austrian chancellor was in 1984. He is accompanied by a high-level business delegation. He will call on the President (Droupadi Murmu) at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the evening. This is a very substantive and productive visit."

Economic and Technical Cooperation

Sibi George also highlighted the economic and technical cooperation. He said, "Today, the leaders discussed all issues. Both sides exchanged six MoUs. Both sides made several announcements. A joint statement will be issued shortly. Leading business companies from Austria and indian companies in Austria will be participating in the business forum. India and Austria enjoy a close and friendly relationship. India and Austria have a growing economic partnership. High technology is identified as a central pillar of our partnership. Bilateral trade is around USD 3.5 billion."

Strategic Agreements and Education

Emphasising strategic agreements and education, he said, "India and Austria signed a comprehensive migration and mobility agreement in 2023. Austria is a valued partner, and we would like to enhance our partnership in various sectors. Cyber security dialogue is important, which we have agreed to. It will help us enhance that cooperation and also institutionalise that. We now see a rising number of Indian students coming to Austria."

Global Issues and Counter-Terrorism

The Secretary also highlighted the discussion of global Issues and counter-terrorism by both leaders, "Both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and also cross-border terrorism. Leaders condemned attacks in Pahalgam, Red Fort, and the financing of terrorism. Both leaders discussed core issues in West Asia and Ukraine. Two sides also discussed West Asia. They underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, including maritime security."

PM Modi Highlights Technology and Infrastructure Partnership

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the combination of Austria's technological expertise and India's speed and scale will help build reliable global technology systems and supply chains, while highlighting the long-standing cooperation between the two countries. Addressing the press alongside Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker in New Delhi, as part of his official visit to the country, Prime Minister Modi said that India and Austria have been reliable partners in infrastructure, innovation, and sustainability.

He noted that Austrian companies have played a significant role in several landmark projects in India, including the Delhi Metro, railway infrastructure, clean energy initiatives, urban development, and engineering marvels such as the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh and the Girnar ropeway in Gujarat. The Prime Minister added that Austria's tunnelling and engineering expertise has contributed meaningfully to India's development projects.

"India and Austria have been reliable partners in infrastructure, innovation, and sustainability. Whether it's the Delhi Metro or the Atal Tunnel built at an altitude of 10,000 feet in the Himalayas, Austria's tunnelling expertise has left its strong mark. Not only this, from railway projects to the Girnar ropeway in Gujarat, from clean energy to urban development, Austrian companies have been active participants in many engineering projects in India," the PM said.

Future Cooperation in Strategic Sectors

Speaking on future cooperation, the Prime Minister said Chancellor Stocker's visit, accompanied by a large business delegation, would inject new momentum into trade and investment ties between the two countries. He said India and Austria are looking to deepen collaboration in emerging and strategic sectors such as defence, semiconductors, quantum technologies, and biotechnology.

"Chancellor Stocker's visit will bring new energy to trade and investment. We are very happy that he has come to India with a large vision and a large business delegation. By combining Austria's expertise with India's speed and scale, we will ensure reliable technology and supply chains for the whole world. We will also strengthen our partnership in defence, semiconductors, quantum, and biotechnology. Along with this, we will also further strengthen engineering and technical education cooperation," the PM said. (ANI)