An Australian court granted bail on Friday to former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith, charged with murdering unarmed prisoners captured in Afghanistan following a sweeping war crimes probe.

An Australian court granted bail on Friday to former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith, charged with murdering unarmed prisoners captured in Afghanistan following a sweeping war crimes probe.

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"I'm satisfied that the proposed conditions will ameliorate the risk of flight and the risk of interfering with witnesses," Judge Greg Grogin told a Sydney court.

The towering soldier became a household name across Australia when he was awarded the Victoria Cross in 2011, a medal reserved for only the most courageous wartime exploits.

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But a landmark military report in 2020 revealed grave allegations against Australian troops sent to fight Taliban forces, accusing elite units of torture, summary executions and "body count" competitions.

Roberts-Smith was then charged this month with five counts of "war crime -- murder".

Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said the 47-year-old was allegedly complicit in a string of unlawful killings between 2009 and 2012.

But on Friday Judge Grogin said that, if refused bail, Roberts-Smith faced the prospect of "years and years" behind bars before having his day in court.

Should Roberts-Smith be found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)