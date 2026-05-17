Australian Consul General Paul Murphy hailed Nagpur Metro as 'world-class' after using it for meetings, following PM Modi's fuel-saving advice. He praised the seamless travel and convenient UPI payment system in a viral social media post.

Australian Consul General Paul Murphy travelled by Nagpur Metro during his visit to the city and praised the modern public transport system, calling the experience "world-class". Murphy shared a video of his metro journey on the social media platform X, which has drawn significant attention online.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce fuel consumption, Murphy said he chose the Metro for travelling to meetings across Nagpur. He appreciated the smooth travel experience and highlighted the convenience of ticket booking through UPI payments, describing the system as efficient and user-friendly. Murphy also lauded the transformation of public transport infrastructure in Nagpur, stating that the Metro reflects the city's rapid urban development. The post has been widely shared for showcasing Nagpur's modern metro network and digital payment integration.

In a post on X, he said, "Considering Hon. PM @narendramodi's recent advisory on reducing fuel consumption, I hopped on Nagpur's world-class metro for meetings today. In Hon. CM @Dev_Fadnavis's hometown, it was great to experience the transformative @MetroRailNagpur, made seamless with @UPI_NPCI payments." Considering Hon. PM @narendramodi’s recent advisory on reducing fuel consumption, I hopped on Nagpur’s world-class metro for meetings today. In Hon. CM @Dev_Fadnavis’s hometown, it was great to experience the transformative @MetroRailNagpur, made seamless with @UPI_NPCI payments. pic.twitter.com/JF0YUSVQJU — Australian Consulate General, Mumbai (@AusCG_Mumbai) May 15, 2026

PM Modi's Appeal to Citizens

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases. He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment.

Focus on Reducing Fuel Consumption

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He requested citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for carpooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.

Government Leaders Respond

Meanwhile, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda have reduced the size of their convoys. Chief Ministers of several states, including Rekha Gupta, Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Yadav, Bhajanlal Sharma, Devendra Fadnavis and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, have also downsized their convoys. (ANI)