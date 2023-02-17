'Raise pro-Khalistan slogans to observe Maha Shivratri peacefully': Threat to Hindu temple in Brisbane

The threatening call to Gayatri mandir in Brisbane came after three Hindu temples were vandalised in Australia's Victoria state allegedly by "Khalistani supporters" with anti-India graffiti.

A prominent Hindu temple in Australia has received threatening calls in which it was asked to raise pro-Khalistani slogans if it wanted to observe Maha Shivratri peacefully, which falls on February 18, a media report said on Friday.

After three Hindu temples were purportedly vandalised in Australia's Victoria state by "Khalistani followers" with anti-India graffiti, a threatening call was made to the Gayatri Mandir in Brisbane.

The president and vice president of Gayatri Mandir, Jai Ram and Dharmesh Prasad, got separate calls on Friday from a man who introduced himself as "Guruawadesh Singh" and asked the Hindu community to support the "Khalistan Referendum," according to The Australia Today.

The anti-India supporter begged temple officials to ask the Hindu community to support the "Khalistan Referendum," claiming to be calling from Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

"I have a message in relation to Khalistan... if you plan to celebrate Maha Shivratri .... then ask the priest to support Khalistan and raise 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans five times during your event... now show me how you will raise this slogan," the report said, quoting Singh's warning message to the president of the temple.

About the threat call, Prasad reportedly stated that violence against houses of worship is the largest crime and that "we as Hindus should be able to practice our religion without fear."

Afterwards, Neelima, the public relations representative at the temple, added that they had received numerous calls from an American number.

An earlier warning to cancel a bhajan and puja event or suffer consequences was made to the Craigieburn Kali Mata Temple in Melbourne's northern region.

The destruction of three temples by Khalistani fanatics still negatively impacts the Indian community in Australia.

On January 23, the management of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple, also known as the Hare Krishna Temple in Melbourne's Albert Park, found the walls of the revered temple vandalised with graffiti 'Hindustan Murdabad'.

On January 16, the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria, was vandalised similarly.

On January 12, the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne was defaced by 'anti-social elements' with anti-India graffiti.

(With inputs from PTI)