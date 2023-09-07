Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australia PM Anthony Albanese confirms China visit later this year; check details

    Australian PM Anthony Albanese met with Chinese Premier Li Qing at the sidelines of the ASEAN summit on Thursday. Chinese President XI Jinping decided to give a pass to the summit as pressure domestic increases back home.

    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 5:03 PM IST

    Australia and China have found an important breakthrough after the economic tussle in 2020. Australian PM Anthony Albanese will be traveling to China later this year to boost diplomatic relations between the two nations. 

    He confirmed the visit at the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Jakarta, Indonesia. Anthony Albanese is visiting Indonesia to take part in the ASEAN summit. Australian officials are also present for the East Asia summit in Indonesia today.

    China and Australia have seen an important breakthrough on Thursday after the economic tussle in 2020. The then Australian Government was vocal on the origins of COVID-19. This was not appreciated by China as they slapped curbs on many Australian exports.

    Wine, Iron Ore, Lobster, and Barley are some of the crucial Australian exports to China. The change of government in Australia saw a soft stance in the diplomatic relations of both nations. China soon lifted curbs on Barley as a point of appreciation to Anthony Albanese and his government.

    However, Australia still awaits Wine, Iron Ore, and Lobster curbs to end. There is domestic pressure in Australia as well due to the curbs which are impacting the export market. Australian PM will discuss the export curbs in his upcoming visit to China.

    He said, "The progress we have made in resuming unimpeded trade is good for both countries and we want to see that progress continue. Australia’s views will not always align with China's, but we understand dialogue is absolutely critical. I look forward to visiting China later this year."

