At least 20 people were injured after a vehicle ploughed into a crowd in Los Angeles' East Hollywood.

At least 20 people were injured after a vehicle ploughed into a crowd in Los Angeles' East Hollywood, according to the Fire Department, reports suggestl. There are unconfirmed reports of a shooting prior to the incident.

The incident occurred in the US city's Santa Monica Boulevard early Saturday (local time), prompting an emergency response.

Scroll to load tweet…

Five people are in critical condition, eight to ten in serious condition, and ten to fifteen in fair condition, the department reported.