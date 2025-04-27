Astronomers have discovered that super-Earth exoplanets are more common than thought, with one likely existing for every three stars. This discovery was made through microlensing, showing super-Earths could have Jupiter-like orbits.

Astronomers have discovered that super-Earth exoplanets are far more common across the universe than previously believed. While it is relatively easier to detect planets that orbit close to their star, those with wider orbits are harder to identify.

However, researchers have estimated that for every three stars, at least one super-Earth is likely to be present with an orbital period similar to that of Jupiter. This suggests that these massive worlds are extremely prevalent across the universe.

Using the Korea Microlensing Telescope Network (KMTNet), an international team of scientists has confirmed that super-Earths are more widespread than initially thought. The team discovered this by studying light anomalies caused by the newly discovered planet’s host star. Their findings, when combined with data from a larger microlensing survey, suggest that super-Earths can exist as far from their star as Jupiter is from the Sun, said Andrew Gould, a co-author of the study and Professor Emeritus of Astronomy at Ohio State University.

"Scientists have long known that small planets outnumber large ones," Gould explained, "but this study also revealed some interesting patterns within this trend, such as certain excesses and deficits."

While detecting planets close to their stars is relatively easy, spotting those with wider orbits remains a challenge. However, the research indicates that super-Earths with Jupiter-like orbits are common, and there could be one for every three stars.

The study's findings were made through microlensing, an observational effect where mass warps space-time, leading to detectable light anomalies. When a star or planet passes in front of a more distant star, the light is curved, causing the star's brightness to appear temporarily brighter. This effect can last from a few hours to several months.