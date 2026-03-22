Remarks attributed to Asim Munir have sparked a backlash, with critics accusing the military of fueling sectarian divides in Pakistan. Activist Senge Sering condemned the comments, alleging they target Shia Muslims and suppress dissent in PoGB.

A fresh controversy has erupted in Pakistan after remarks attributed to Asim Munir triggered strong backlash, with critics accusing the military establishment of deepening sectarian divides and suppressing dissent in sensitive regions like Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB).

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Backlash Over Sectarian Remarks

In a video statement, Senge Sering, President of the Institute for Gilgit-Baltistan Studies, strongly condemned the reported comments allegedly directed at Shia Muslims, interpreting them as a demand to "prove loyalty" or leave for Iran. He argued that such rhetoric exposes growing intolerance and reflects a troubling narrative within Pakistan's power structure.

Army Accused of Prioritising Self-Interest

Sering further accused the Pakistan Army of prioritising financial and strategic interests over the welfare of its own citizens. He alleged that the military has historically supported militant networks for geopolitical leverage, while ordinary people continue to bear the brunt of instability and violence. According to him, this pattern raises serious questions about the army's accountability and commitment to national unity.

Spotlight on Gilgit-Baltistan

Highlighting the situation in PoGB, Sering claimed that the region has been under what he described as "prolonged occupation" for decades. He asserted that local voices are increasingly resisting military presence and demanding greater autonomy.

He also emphasised that both Shia and Sunni communities in the region must remain united in safeguarding their identity, resources, and political rights.

Criticism of Foreign Policy

Sering criticised what he called Pakistan's shifting foreign policy priorities, alleging that its stance toward countries like Iran changes based on financial and strategic incentives. He argued that such inconsistency further undermines trust among minority communities and regional stakeholders.

Call for International Attention on PoGB

The activist also reiterated his position that PoGB is not constitutionally integrated into Pakistan and called for greater international attention to the region's political status. He urged residents to focus on regional unity and align their socio-cultural interests with neighbouring areas like Ladakh. The remarks come amid rising concerns over sectarian tensions and governance challenges in Pakistan. (ANI)