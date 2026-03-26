Activist Arif Aajakia accuses Pakistan of enforced disappearances, killings, and dissent suppression in Balochistan, Sindh, and KP. He alleges the Army commits 'war crimes,' controls institutions, and misuses blasphemy laws to target critics.

Human rights activist Arif Aajakia has levelled serious allegations against Pakistan, claiming widespread enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and systemic suppression of dissent across regions, including Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Aajakia alleged that thousands of political activists and civilians have gone missing over the years.

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According to him, many of those abducted are later found dead with signs of torture, while others remain untraceable for prolonged periods. He claimed that families of victims often approach courts immediately after abductions, but accountability remains elusive, with reports of mass graves further intensifying concerns and causing instability in the region.

Army's Overarching Control Alleged

Aajakia accused the Pakistan Army of exerting overarching control over state institutions, including the judiciary, and media. He alleged that individuals raising basic issues, such as access to water and living conditions, are also targeted.

'War Crimes' and Lack of Global Scrutiny

The activist described these actions not merely as human rights violations but as "war crimes." Highlighting historical context, he referred to the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, alleging that mass killings and atrocities during the conflict remain unaddressed at the international level. He questioned why Pakistan has not faced global legal scrutiny similar to war crimes prosecutions in other regions.

Misuse of Blasphemy Laws

The activist also raised concerns over Pakistan's blasphemy laws, describing them as tools used to target minorities and critics. He cited incidents of mob violence, including the lynching of a Sri Lankan national, as evidence of the misuse of religious sentiments. He further alleged that even legal professionals advocating for human rights have faced arrests and harsh sentencing.

Accusations of Sponsoring Terrorism

Aajakia additionally accused Pakistan of supporting extremist groups and engaging in terrorist incidents in neighbouring countries. He referenced terror attacks in India such as the Mumbai in 2008, the Pulwama in 2019, and the Pahalgam in 2025, claiming involvement of Pakistan-based elements, and alleged links between Pakistan and militant networks operating in Afghanistan. (ANI)