    PM Modi, Anthony Albanese condemn attacks on temples in Australia; check details

    Team Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2023, 8:28 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (May 24) held a wide range of talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and aimed at boosting the ties between the two countries in areas of renewable energy, trade and defence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the two leaders also spoke about the incidents of vandalism of temples in Australia.

    "PM Anthony Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attack on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter today also," PM Modi said.

    He said that Australian PM Anthony Albanese had assured him of strict action against those indulging in such vandalism.

    "We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between the India-Australia relationship by their action or thoughts. PM Albanese assured me once again today that he will take strict actions against such elements in the future also," PM Modi said.

    In March this year, Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane was attacked by pro-Khalistan supporters. This was the fourth incident of vandalism against Hindu temples in two months in Australia.

    On January 16, Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Australia's Carrum Downs was vandalised with anti-Hindu graffiti.

    On January 12, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Australia's Mill Park was smeared with anti-India and anti-Hindu graffiti. The temple was vandalised by anti-India elements with anti-India slogans written on the temple's walls, located in the suburb of Mill Park.

    Ahead of the talks, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney. The talks took place a day after PM Modi addressed the Indian community at a rally in Sydney that was also attended by Albanese.

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 9:36 AM IST
