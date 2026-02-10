A 60-year-old Hindu businessman, Sushen Chandra Sarkar, was murdered in Mymensingh, Bangladesh. This follows a previous lynching in the same district. Police are investigating the motive for the recent killing, which is currently unknown.

Hindu Businessman Murdered in Mymensingh

Another incident of an attack on minorities was reported in Bangladesh on Tuesday, when a Hindu businessman was killed by unidentified individuals in the Trishal area of Mymensingh district in northern Bangladesh. According to the Bangladesh police, the deceased was identified as 60-year-old Sushen Chandra Sarkar, and the incident came to light after Sarkar failed to return home late Monday night.

"Sushen Chandra Sarkar was a businessman. When he didn't return home at night, his son repeatedly called him, but received no answer. Eventually, the son went to his father's shop and discovered him wounded by notorious criminals, with a head injury caused by a sharp weapon. After being taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, despite the doctors' efforts, he was declared dead", Hasan Israfil, the police's ASP of Trishal Circle, told ANI, over the phone on Tuesday. The ASP added that the motive behind the killing remains unclear, and an investigation is currently underway. "We have not yet been able to determine the motive behind this murder; we are still in the process of trying to uncover the reason for this killing", he added.

Previous Lynching Over Blasphemy Allegations

On December 18, 2025, a mob lynched Dipu Chandra Das, a worker in a garment factory, in the same district. According to reports, Dipu Das, who was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy charges, had his body hanged and set on fire. The Daily Star, citing Mymensingh's Additional Superintendent of Police, Abdullah Al Mamun, stated that a factory official had informed Bhaluka police that a group of workers attacked Dipu inside the factory, accusing him of making "derogatory remarks about the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)" in a Facebook post.

Factory sources told The Daily Star that the assailants later took Dipu out of the factory premises, where residents also joined the attack, resulting in his death. However, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-14 Company Commander in Mymensingh, Md Samsuzzaman, told The Daily Star that investigators found no evidence suggesting the deceased had posted or written anything on Facebook that could have hurt religious sentiments, adding that neither residents nor fellow garment factory workers could point to any such activity by the victim.

Government Data on Minority Incidents

Last month, the interim government of Bangladesh released data on incidents affecting minority communities and the broader law-and-order situation in 2025. According to the official review of police records shared by the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government, Muhammad Yunus, the country documented 645 incidents involving members of minority communities, compiled from verified First Information Reports, General Diaries, charge sheets, and police investigation updates nationwide. (ANI)