    Amou Haji, 'world's dirtiest man', dies at 94; he had his first wash few months ago

    An Iranian man who was called the "dirtiest man in the world" for not taking a bath for decades has died at the age of 94. Amou Haji did not wash himself up for more than half a century and died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    Amou Haji, a.k.a. "the world's dirtiest man," passed away at age 94, just a few months after getting his first wash. The Iranian citizen felt that remaining unclean kept him alive for such a long time that he went more than 50 years without taking a shower. Haji was a hermit who lived alone in an open brick hut because of "emotional losses in his adolescence." In the village of Dejgah, he passed away on Sunday.

    In the Iranian desert next to Dejgah village, Haji, who was coated in soot, resided in a little home that frequently resembled a cemetery. Due to "emotional failures in his adolescence," Haji made the decision to abstain from using soap and water for more than 60 years.

    Media repors claims that Haji felt hygiene would make him ill and would consume porcupine flesh as well as smoke cigarettes and pipes loaded with animal waste. He smoked many cigarettes at once, all given to him by the locals. 

    According to the Iranian news agency IRNA, his meal consisted of decaying meat and unhygienic water drank from an old oil can. He was sad when others tried to wash him or give him clean water. But a few months ago, Haji was convinced to take a bath by the locals. Amou Haji, who had avoided water, fell unwell shortly after and passed suddenly on Sunday at the age of 94.

    A short documentary film titled "The Strange Life of Amou Haji" was made about his life in 2013, the reports also noted.

