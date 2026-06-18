Union Home Minister Amit Shah and U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor met in New Delhi, focusing on strengthening the India-U.S. security partnership. They discussed enhancing cooperation in counter-terrorism, counter-narcotics, and intelligence sharing.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with the U.S. Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, in New Delhi today to discuss the trajectory of the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. The discussions were centred on fortifying the bilateral security architecture, with a particular emphasis on addressing common threats in an evolving global landscape. The meeting highlighted the shared commitment of both nations to tackle transnational challenges.

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Focus on Security and Counter-Terrorism

According to the Home Minister's office, the dialogue focused on enhancing intelligence sharing and operational cooperation to combat terrorism, a shared priority for both New Delhi and Washington and developing a more robust framework to disrupt illicit drug trafficking networks that threaten regional stability and public safety.

Reflecting on the importance of the meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the role of the current administration's vision in fostering deeper ties. In a post on X, he said, "Met U.S. Ambassador to India, Mr. Sergio Gor in New Delhi today. Had a detailed discussion on further strengthening cooperation between India and the U.S. in the area of security, particularly in counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics. Under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India is firmly committed to advancing the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and ensuring that the people of both nations benefit from the bilateral relationship." Met U.S. Ambassador to India, Mr. Sergio Gor in New Delhi today. Had a detailed discussion on further strengthening cooperation between India and the U.S. in the area of security, particularly in counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics. Under the leadership of PM Shri… pic.twitter.com/8s5kF7Opr9 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 18, 2026

In a post on X, Gor said that the discussions revolved around protecting people from narcotics and illicit drugs and securing borders. "Had an excellent meeting with Honorable Home Minister @AmitShah. We had a fruitful discussion on enhancing collaboration to combat terrorism, shield our people from narcotics and illicit drugs, secure our borders, and jointly bring criminals to justice in both nations." https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2067506919133040783?s=20

Broader India-US Diplomatic Engagements

Gor met Amit Shah shortly after arriving in India from the G7 Summit in Evian, France. In a post on X, he shared a photograph with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. He termed the meeting fruitful and said, "Lots of positive outcomes between the United States and India!" Back in New Delhi after a great trip to the G7 in France. Lots of positive outcomes between the United States and India! pic.twitter.com/K9zyarwGmU — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) June 18, 2026

India and the United States held wide-ranging discussions during the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Gor highlighted in a post on X that the two leaders held substantive talks on trade, regional security, and deepening economic partnership on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

India and the United States on Wednesday took stock of the progress made in negotiations towards the interim bilateral trade agreement during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. The Ministry of External Affairs announced that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer would visit India as a part of the discussions. (ANI)