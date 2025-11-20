Amid the Sheikh Hasina extradition row, Bangladesh's NSA reaffirmed commitment to CSC cooperation on security. At the Delhi meet, Khalilur Rahman called for an 'open, inclusive' conclave and regional action on cybercrime and misinformation.

Amid the current diplomatic situation regarding the extradition of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, Bangladesh's National Security Adviser (NSA) Khalilur Rahman on Thursday reaffirmed Dhaka's commitment to strengthening cooperation within the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), emphasising enhanced collaboration in maritime security, counterterrorism, cybersecurity and regional stability. In his country statement at the Seventh Meeting of the NSA of the CSC held in the national capital, Rahman also called for the Conclave to evolve into an "open, inclusive regional multilateral organisation".

Commitment to CSC Principles

Rahman said Bangladesh values its engagement with CSC initiatives and will continue to participate, based on the principles of sovereignty, equality, territorial integrity, and non-interference, noting that the CSC's five pillars of cooperation are of significant importance for strengthening collective security and shared prosperity across the region.

"I am pleased to note that Bangladesh has been participating in some of the CSC activities and will continue to do so in the future, based on the principles enshrined in the Charter of the organisation, namely sovereignty, equality, territorial integrity and non-interference. Bangladesh recognises the importance of the five identified pillars of the Conclave's work and the important role that CSC can play along these pillars in enhancing collective security, regional stability and shared prosperity for all members of the region," the statement read.

"Bangladesh has been steadfastly playing its dual role in this regard. We are working alongside regional nations to enhance maritime safety and security, combat piracy and other organised maritime crimes and terrorism, and ensure cybersecurity," it added. The Bangladesh NSA's call for regional cooperation on these issues comes amidst strained ties following Hasina's ouster and death sentence for her crimes against humanity related to the July uprising last year. Bangladesh had formally requested that India extradite Hasina, who has been sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh. The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that India has taken note of the verdict announced by the Bangladeshi court and said that India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh.

Focus on Counter-Terrorism and Cybersecurity

Meanwhile, Rahman reiterated Bangladesh's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, stressing that the country condemns all forms of terrorism under any circumstances. With rapid digitalisation and the rise of artificial intelligence, he warned that cybercrimes have become a growing concern for all regional states.

"Bangladesh has consistently condemned global terrorism. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards all forms of terrorism, under any circumstance. With growing digitalisation and technological developments, including artificial intelligence, the menace of cybercrime is affecting all our countries. Cybersecurity is thus a high priority in Bangladesh. Of late, we have been facing a constant barrage of misinformation and disinformation. We are committed towards securing our own cyberspace, critical infrastructure and technology, not only for the safety of our citizens," the statement added.

He emphasised that national efforts alone are insufficient and called for coordinated regional action to address cybersecurity threats, misinformation, and disinformation. "We need to articulate and implement our collective actions in facing up to the challenges of cybersecurity, misinformation and disinformation, and I look forward to CSC's actions in this regard," he stated.

Vision for a Secure Indian Ocean Region

Underscoring the importance of mutual trust, respect and shared benefits, Rahman pledged Bangladesh's readiness to work "hand in hand" with CSC members to ensure a stable, secure and prosperous Indian Ocean region. He further stated the region cannot allow any external or internal forces to threaten its security or well-being and stressed Bangladesh's willingness to find common ground on shared challenges.

"As we navigate the complexities of regional security, let us reaffirm our commitment to uphold the principles of mutual trust and respect, mutuality of interests and sharing of benefits. I am pleased to pledge Bangladesh's readiness to work hand in hand to ensure a stable, secure, peaceful and prosperous Indian Ocean region and to confront our common challenges. We cannot afford to allow any exogenous or indigenous forces to challenge the security and well-being of our community or any part thereof," the statement read.

In conclusion, Rahman said Bangladesh envisions the Colombo Security Conclave gradually transforming into an open and inclusive multilateral regional organisation rooted in "open regionalism", reflecting the shared aspirations of its members.

Bangladesh's NSA's remarks come during the seventh meeting of the National Security Advisers of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) hosted by NSA Ajit Doval in New Delhi. (ANI)