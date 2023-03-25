Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    American desis rally for India at San Francisco Consulate, shun pro-Khalistan vandals

    Scores of Indian Americans drove from in and around San Francisco and waived the tri-colour flag to show solidarity with India on Friday. 

    American desis rally for India at San Francisco Consulate, shun pro-Khalistan vandals
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Mar 25, 2023, 8:56 AM IST

    Indian-American community members hold a peace rally in support of India in front of its consulate in San Francisco that was vandalised by pro-Khalistan elements earlier this week. 

    Scores of Indian Americans drove from in and around San Francisco and waived the tri-colour flag to show solidarity with India on Friday. They condemned the destructive activities of separatist Sikhs, who were also present there in small numbers.

    To recall, a group of pro-Khalistan protesters on Sunday attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.  Raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises. Two consulate personnel soon removed these flags. 

    Local police were present there in sizable numbers to prevent any untoward incident. Some of the separatist Sikhs chanted pro-Khalistan slogans, but they were outnumbered by a large gathering of Indian Americans who chanted Vande Mataram" and waved the Indian national flag along with that of the US.

    Indian Americans were chanting slogans in favour of India. In recent months there has been a rise in anti-India activities in Canada, Australia and the UK by Khalistan supporters who have vandalised some Hindu temples in these countries.

    India on Monday lodged a strong protest with the US Charge d'Affaires in Delhi over the incident of vandalism at the Indian consulate general in San Francisco by some pro-Khalistan elements during a protest. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi said the US government was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

    About 4.2 million Indian American/Indian origin people reside in the US. Persons of Indian origin (3.18 million) constitute the third largest Asian ethnic group in the US. 

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2023, 8:56 AM IST
