An American Airlines flight from Denver to Miami was grounded due to a tyre fire before takeoff. One passenger was injured and others evacuated via emergency slides, prompting an FAA investigation.

An American Airlines flight, scheduled to operate from Denver International Airport (DEN) to Miami (MIA), was grounded before takeoff as the aircraft tyre caught fire. In a formal statement, the airlines confirmed the event and stated that one passenger had been hurt.

"The aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team, and all customers and crew deplaned safely," the airline stated in a statement. "We apologise to our customers for their experience and thank our team members for their professionalism."

Passengers are seen hurriedly exiting the aircraft via emergency slides in a video of the event that has gone viral on social media. Smoke is shown coming from the flight's left rear part.

FAA to Investigate the Incident

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed it is investigating the incident, referring to it as a “possible landing gear issue.” American Airlines has stated the fire was the result of a maintenance-related tyre fault, and that the aircraft has been pulled from service pending a detailed technical review.

FAA officials have clarified that initial inspections revealed no systemic failure in the aircraft beyond the faulty tyre.

Denver Airport Issues Statement

The incident happened when the jet was already on the runway, according to a separate statement from Denver Airport. The Denver Fire Department and First Responders were notified, and the passengers were evacuated. "Five individuals were assessed on the spot and not taken away. At a gate, one individual was assessed and taken away," they continued.

Around 5:10 p.m., the Denver Fire Department declared that the fire was out.

This is the second time in five months that Denver reported a fire incident involving an aircraft. In March, a Dallas-bound American Airlines plane - a Boeing 737-800 - caught fire at the airport.

All 173 customers and six crew members were evacuated. According to the airline, passengers will be rebooked on a replacement aircraft.