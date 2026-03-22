Following his father’s assassination, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has not appeared publicly, raising questions about his authority. According to US and Israeli intelligence, there is no evidence he is actively directing the country. His absence has fueled speculation that he may be incapacitated or sidelined.

The whereabouts and authority of Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, remain shrouded in mystery, with multiple intelligence reports suggesting he is alive but possibly not in control of the country’s leadership. According to an Axios report, cited by US and Israeli intelligence officials, there is still no clear evidence that Khamenei is actively directing Iran’s political or military decisions, despite formally succeeding his father earlier this month.

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Mojtaba Khamenei was elevated to the top post after the assassination of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a US-Israel-backed airstrike on February 28, 2026. Since then, however, his absence from public life has raised serious questions. Intelligence agencies have reportedly been unable to confirm his direct involvement in governance, even as Iranian officials continue to request meetings with him.

A US official quoted by Axios described the situation as “beyond weird”, adding, “We don’t think the Iranians would have gone through all this trouble to choose a dead guy… but we have no proof that he is taking the helm.” This uncertainty has fuelled speculation globally about whether Khamenei is incapacitated, sidelined, or being shielded due to security concerns.

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Absent from Public Gatherings

Further complicating the situation is Khamenei’s complete lack of public appearances. Since assuming office on March 9, he has only issued written statements, including one marking Nowruz, rather than delivering the customary televised address. Intelligence agencies, including the CIA, have reportedly been closely monitoring for any sign of his visibility or command role, but none has been confirmed.

Other reports suggest that while Khamenei is alive, his ability to function may be severely compromised. Some intelligence assessments indicate he could be injured or under heavy protection, limiting direct communication. In parallel, US and Israeli officials have expressed uncertainty over whether he is genuinely leading the regime or if power has effectively shifted elsewhere within Iran’s establishment.

The leadership ambiguity comes at a critical moment for Iran, which is grappling with ongoing conflict, internal instability, and high-profile assassinations of senior officials. Analysts warn that the lack of a visible and active supreme leader could deepen the crisis and create confusion within the chain of command.

Despite these concerns, intelligence officials maintain there is no immediate indication of regime collapse. However, the absence of clear leadership at the top raises significant questions about Iran’s decision-making process and its ability to navigate the escalating geopolitical tensions.

As speculation intensifies, the central question remains unresolved: Mojtaba Khamenei may be alive, but whether he is truly in charge of Iran is still uncertain.

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