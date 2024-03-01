Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Alexei Navalny Funeral: Thousands brave risk of arrest as they chant 'Navalny' and pay their respects (WATCH)

    In a powerful display of solidarity, thousands of individuals risked arrest to attend the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Undeterred by the potential consequences, mourners passionately chanted "Navalny" as they paid their heartfelt respects, emphasizing the enduring impact of Navalny's legacy amidst a challenging political climate.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

    Russian capital Moscow is mourning the loss of Alexei Navalny as thousands have braved to gather near the banks of the Moskva river which is beside the Borisovskoye cemetery where the Russian leader will be buried. Russian forensic authorities handed the body of Navalny to his family on Friday two weeks after his death.

    Protests were also launched by many in Moscow and St Petersburg for the handing over of the body of Alexei Navalny to the family. Dozens were arrested by the police forces as well but the authorities decided to hand over the body right on the funeral day which has fumed many.

    Despite warnings of unauthorized gatherings from the Kremlin on Friday, thousands have gathered to bid adieu to their leader of hope. Alexei Navalny fuelled rays of hope in many Putin critics including Russian people tired of the leader's unlimited tenure. Navalny launched a massive anti-corruption campaign against Vladimir Putin.

    The 47-year-old leader looked to contest elections but was barred on corruption charges. He was jailed immediately upon his return to Russia after getting poisoned in a Serbian airport. Alexei Navalny was reported dead on February 16 in the Arctic penal colony as jail authorities revealed that Navalny collapsed and died after returning from a walk.

    Several thousands clapped as Alexei Navalny’s coffin arrived at the Borisovskoye cemetery amidst high police security. The crowd also chanted, “Alexei Navalny” remembering the Russian opposition leader. You weren’t afraid, and neither are we! ringed the street beside the Cemetery.

    Alexei Navalny’s mother who reached the Arctic penal colony two weeks ago to take over the body of her son was left in tears while reaching the Borisovskoye cemetery. However, the whereabouts of Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnyia are still unknown amidst the funeral proceedings.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 5:22 PM IST
