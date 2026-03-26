Activists at a UNHRC session in Geneva raised alarm over Pakistan's reported bombardment of civilians in Afghanistan. They warned of regional instability and called for accountability, citing human rights abuses in Balochistan and KP.

Activists and community representatives voiced alarm over the reported bombardment of civilians in Afghanistan by Pakistan on the sidelines of the 61st Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. They warned that such actions could deepen instability and further strain an already fragile region.

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Afghan Activist Highlights Shared Bonds

Speaking at the event, Maryam Mehrzad, an Afghan political activist, expressed concern over the situation. She said many ordinary people share the view that such actions are wrong, emphasising the shared cultural and religious bonds between the people of both countries. She added that at a time of spiritual significance, when compassion and unity are paramount, such developments are especially troubling. She noted that Afghanistan is already facing multiple challenges, and the situation only adds to its difficulties.

Broader Human Rights Violations Discussed

Meanwhile, prominent Pashtun activist Fazul ur Rehman Afridi raised concerns over the human rights situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also condemned reported attacks by Pakistani security forces in Afghanistan that allegedly resulted in civilian casualties.

Afridi stated that the conference brought together participants from diverse backgrounds, including Iranians, Kashmiris, Sindhis, and Baloch, to highlight key issues such as girls' education. He added that discussions also focused on the deteriorating law and order situation, including allegations of military crackdowns on civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as reported attacks on hospitals in Afghanistan, described as violations of international law.

Call for International Intervention

As concerns mount, participants urged the international community to take note, stressing the need for accountability, restraint, and immediate measures to protect civilians and uphold human rights. (ANI)