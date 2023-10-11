For first time since 2006, Israel uses 'Mantach' rockets for precision strike on Hamas' military site - WATCH

During the Second Lebanon War in 2006, Israel used the "Mantach" rockets, which played a crucial role in the Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) efforts to combat the threat posed by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In a significant development, Israeli forces conducted a precision rocket attack on a military site of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday. This operation marks the first time since 2006 that such an attack has been carried out using "Mantach" type rocket launchers by the 334th "Thunder" battalion of the 282nd fire brigade.

In a video shared by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), they noted, "For the first time since 2006; A spear attack from a 'Mentatch' launcher towards a military site of the terrorist organization Hamas. The 334th "Thunder" battalion of the 282nd fire brigade, attacked on Tuesday for the first time since 2006 using the rocket launchers of the "Mantach" type, a military site of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip."

The attack involved the use of long-range rockets, known for their exceptional accuracy, and belonged to the "lance" category. This precision strike targeted a military site under Hamas' control, underscoring Israel's commitment to security in the region and the protection of its residents, particularly those in the southern areas.

"In the attack, long-range rockets, with a very high level of accuracy, of the lance type were used. Behind the attacks are soldiers who work around the clock as part of the effort to attack and protect the residents of the south," the IDF added.

The "Mantach" rocket launchers have played a crucial role in enabling Israeli forces to strike with precision and effectiveness. The deployment of these advanced rocket launchers signifies a proactive approach to countering threats posed by militant groups and safeguarding regional stability.

As the Israel-Hamas war continues to rage on, the impact of this precise rocket attack on Hamas' military infrastructure remains to be seen. It serves as a clear message that Israel is prepared to take all necessary measures to safeguard its citizens and respond to security threats in the region.

Israel's strategic use of Mantach rockets in the 2006 Lebanon War

The Second Lebanon War in 2006 was a pivotal moment in Israel's military history, marked by innovative strategies and advanced weaponry. Among the significant technological assets utilized during the conflict were the "Mantach" rockets, which played a crucial role in the Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) efforts to combat the threat posed by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The Mantach rocket launchers represented a leap in Israel's precision strike capabilities. These rockets were renowned for their exceptional accuracy, allowing the IDF to target specific military sites and infrastructure used by Hezbollah with unprecedented precision. This accuracy was crucial in minimizing civilian casualties and collateral damage, aligning with Israel's commitment to upholding international humanitarian standards.

Hezbollah's extensive network of military infrastructure in Lebanon posed a significant threat to Israel's security. The Mantach rockets were instrumental in disrupting these operations by targeting key sites, including weapons depots, command centers, and rocket launchers. By successfully destroying or neutralizing these assets, Israel dealt a severe blow to Hezbollah's capabilities.

