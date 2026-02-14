Slovak President Peter Pellegrini will attend the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. He will meet PM Modi to strengthen bilateral ties and also Sri Lanka's President. Leaders from 20 countries are scheduled to attend the global AI summit.

President of the Republic of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini will be attending the AI Impact Summit 2026, to be held in New Delhi from 16 to 20 February 2026, informed Robert Maxian, Slovak's Ambassador to India. In a post on X, he wrote, "President Peter Pellegrini will be part of AI Impact Summit. He will meet PM @narendramodi and other global leaders. Historic engagement will give new momentum to SK-IN relations & strengthen our partnership in innovation&responsible AI."

Pellegrini's Bilateral Meetings and Strategic Goals

According to TASR news agency, Pellegrini will meet several world leaders during the summit. Quoting the President's office TASR reported that Pellegrini's itinerary will include a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the further strengthening of political and economic relations between the two countries, as well as the development of cooperation in innovation, industry and modern technology. He's also scheduled to meet Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

According to the communications department, the Slovakian President's participation represents a clear signal that Pellegrini considers technological sovereignty, the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence and support for innovation to be strategic priorities. For Slovakia, it will also be an opportunity to support investments and promote its political visibility within the EU and in relation to India.

High-Profile International Delegations

Earlier, Emirates News Agency WAM reported that on behalf of the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will be leading the UAE delegation to the India AI Impact Summit, The Summit will bring together global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and experts from across the world to deliberate on the way forward for AI.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders from 20 countries are scheduled to attend the AI Impact Summit. Bhutan, Bolivia, Brazil, Croatia, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Guyana, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein, Mauritius, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Seychelles, Switzerland, Netherlands and UAE. In addition, Ministerial delegations from over 45 countries would be participating in the Summit. The UN Secretary General and Senior Officials from several International Organizations will also join the deliberations.

AI Impact Summit: A Global Platform for Responsible AI

India is set to host the India AI Impact Summit from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, bringing together governments, industry leaders, researchers, startups, students, and citizens from across the world.

The Summit serves as a pivotal global platform to develop a future-oriented agenda for inclusive, responsible, and impactful AI. It moves beyond high-level discussions to deliver tangible outcomes that drive economic growth, social development, and sustainable AI use. Structured around three core pillars -- People, Planet, and Progress -- the event will feature focused discussions on employment and skilling, sustainable and energy-efficient AI, and broader economic and social progress. Seven thematic working groups, co-chaired by representatives from the Global North and Global South, will present concrete deliverables, including proposals for AI Commons, trusted AI tools, shared compute infrastructure, and sector-specific compendiums of AI use cases. (ANI)