    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad High Court: Reports

    Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, who has been facing a spree of cases since his ouster from the top political office last year, has been arrested by the Pakistan Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court.

    Former Pakistan PM PTI chief Imran Khan arrested report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 9, 2023, 3:12 PM IST

    Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday by Pakistani Rangers outside the Islamabad High Court. He was arrested in connection with the Al Qadir Trust case, for which the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had previously summoned him.

    Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan's aide and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry wrote in Urdu: "Islamabad High Court has been occupied by Rangers, lawyers are being subjected to torture, Imran Khan's car has been surrounded."

    Another PTI leader Azhar Mashwani alleged that Imran had been 'abducted' from inside the court by Rangers. 

    Reports also confirm that Islamabad Police has imposed Section 144 in the capital city and cops claimed that no one was tortured during Imran Khan's arrest.

    Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) shared visuals of the court premises in Islamabad.

    Khan has been connected to more than a hundred events since losing his job as prime minister in a no-confidence vote in April of the previous year. He thinks that because he made autonomous foreign policy choices towards Russia, China, and Afghanistan, the US-led plot was directed against him. 

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 4:42 PM IST
