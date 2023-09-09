Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    African Union's inclusion in G20: 'Delighted moment,' says President Cyril Ramaphosa

    The issues of climate change, environmental degradation, unsustainable consumption and production, and resource scarcity require collective action and unwavering solidarity among nations.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 1:50 PM IST

    In a historic moment for international diplomacy, the African Union has officially become a member of the G20, marking a significant step towards global unity and collaboration. This development was met with jubilation and applause as President Azali Assoumani, Chairperson of the African Union (AU), took his seat at the G20 high table during the first session of the Summit.

    South Africa, one of the leading voices in this initiative, expressed its delight at the acceptance of the African Union into the G20 fold. This move comes at a crucial juncture as the world grapples with the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and seeks ways to rebuild and recover.

    G20 Summit 2023: US, India, UAE, and Saudi Arabia to seal Middle-East transport deal; check details

    The global reconstruction effort post-pandemic presents a unique opportunity to expedite the transition to low-carbon, climate-resilient, and sustainable societies. However, it is vital to recognize that developing economies are disproportionately affected by climate change, despite contributing the least to the crisis. These nations must navigate the complex task of meeting their climate commitments while simultaneously addressing pressing developmental challenges such as poverty, inequality, and unemployment.

    The issues of climate change, environmental degradation, unsustainable consumption and production, and resource scarcity require collective action and unwavering solidarity among nations. South Africa has called for an enhanced and expanded Global Partnership for Sustainable Development, underpinned by concrete policies and actions outlined in the Addis Ababa Action Agenda on Financing for Development.

    The inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 Summit is a testament to the shared commitment to these crucial goals. It symbolizes a new era of cooperation on the global stage, where nations come together to tackle pressing challenges and work towards a more sustainable and equitable world. This historic moment highlights the power of international diplomacy and the potential for positive change when countries unite for a common purpose.

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 1:50 PM IST
