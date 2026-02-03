Italian Ambassador Antonio Enrico Bartoli called the Adani-Leonardo MoU a 'great marriage,' part of a larger India-Italy defense and space collaboration. He highlighted marrying European technology and know-how with India's scale and capacity.

Adani-Leonardo MoU: 'A Great Marriage'

Antonio Enrico Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India said that MoU Signing between Adani Defence and Leonardo is a great marriage and that the collaboration is a part of larger plan between both countries. "Because it's inscribed in a larger plan of collaboration between the two countries. I remind you that there was a defense cooperation agreement in 2023 talking about co-production projects and then the Joint Strategic Action Plan adopted by the two prime ministers puts defense and space in the forefront of our collaboration. So I think it's a piece of a larger story and that's why it's strategic," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"So, we have to translate these right and visionary objectives into concrete results. And I think that Leonardo is the best place to, for example in this case, to provide a great collaboration in the sector of light helicopters, where he's leader is the same scheme is to marry the solidity and reliability of a great partner like Adani and the incredible engineering capacity and know-how of a global defense player like Leonardo marrying technologies and scale. Technologies from Europe, namely from our country and our group, and the scale and capacity of India and the Adani group. And I think this benefits both parties," he added.

Envoy on Global Trade Developments

Bartoli also welcomed the announcement of the India-US trade deal and said that the development is positive as it lowers barriers. "It's a very positive development as everything that lowers barriers and allows more and more trade and investments between partners. I mean, they are great partners, great markets, and I think that this is going in the direction of reducing the tensions, allowing more exchanges and investments, and also reduce the risk of inflationary pressure, because I mean, tariffs can may be a very effective tool, but they bring with them the risk of creating inflation," he said.

The Ambassdor also highlighted the recently signed FTA with EU and said that this will enhance India's economic partnership with Italy. "We successfully concluded the negotiation with India as EU and I think this will be a game changer both for India and for the European Union and I think that can enhance also the economic partnership but not only between Italy and India and as you know in our case, in the case of Europe, was also a security and defense partnership is what we are talking about today and also mobility agreement that Italy and India has already agreed upon and signed that is also a part of an important part of our collaboration," he said. (ANI)