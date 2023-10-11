Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Act of sheer evil, Hamas actions remind of ISIS...' Joe Biden condemns attack on Israel

    Asserting that Hamas’s action was terrorism, US President Joe Biden called it an “unadulterated evil unleashed on the world" and said they resemble the “worst rampages of ISIS”.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 8:58 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that Hamas attack on Israel is an “unadulterated evil unleashed on the world”, and added that at least 14 American citizens were killed in the incident. Biden did not hold back his emotions and anger in his speech.

    “This was an act of sheer evil. More than 1,000 civilians were slaughtered – not just killed, slaughtered – in Israel. Among them, at least 14 American citizens were killed," he said. "Entire families slain. Young people were massacred while attending a musical festival to celebrate peace," he added.

    Asserting that Hamas’ action in Israel was terrorism, Biden said they resemble the “worst rampages of ISIS”. “It’s abhorrent. The brutality of Hamas – this bloodthirstiness – brings to mind the worst, the worst rampages of ISIS. This is terrorism. But sadly, for the Jewish people, it’s not new,” he said.

    The 80-year-old president, a long-time supporter of Israel, said that the United States would support Israel "today, tomorrow, as we always have."

    Earlier, the US president pledged his administration's "rock solid and unwavering" support for Israel. The US has begun a big global diplomatic campaign to rally support for Israel and take action against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

    Hamas launched a wave of attacks on Israel on Saturday, killing hundreds of people, in the biggest escalation in the conflict in decades. Israel has already responded with a wave of air strikes on Gaza, killing over 800 people.

    Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said that he will travel to Israel and Jordan from October 11-13, where he will meet with senior officials.

    “Tomorrow, I will leave for Israel to engage with our Israeli partners directly about the situation on the ground and to discuss ways we can continue to support them in the fight against these terrorist attacks. Our support for Israel remains unwavering,” Blinken said in a post on social media site X.
     

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 8:58 AM IST
