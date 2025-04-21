Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman has reported the third alleged vandalism incident at Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey, British Columbia. According to Bordman, suspects graffitied the temple walls and stole a security camera around 3 AM.

In a post on X on Monday, Bordman shared a video from outside the temple, detailing the incident. He claimed that two suspects graffitied the temple walls and stole a security camera around 3 am.

"I went to the Lakshmi Mandir in Surrey that was vandalized last night by Khalistanis. This is the 3rd time it has been vandalized. I spoke to management and the devotees and they do not feel like the police or the political establishment cares at all," Bordman wrote in his post.

The Canadian journalist described the situation as upsetting for the local Hindu community, who, he said, feel unsupported by both the police and political leaders.

"I spoke to the management, and they said that at 3 am, two people came and graffitied the whole place and stole one of the video cameras," Bordman could be heard saying in the video. "The community is upset, and they also don't feel like that political class is going to do anything, and they don't feel like the police are on their side," he added.

Bordman also reported another incident of defacement at the Ross Gurudwara in Vancouver.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce condemned the alleged vandalism at the Laxmi Narayan Mandir in British Columbia.

"We strongly condemn the vandalism of Laxmi Narayan Mandir in BC by Khalistani extremists. This act of #Hinduphobia has no place in Canada. We urge swift action & ask all Canadians to stand united against hate. Silence is not an option.#CHCC #StopHinduphobia," the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce, wrote in a post on X.

Earlier on Sunday (local time), Canadian Member of Parliament from Ottawa Nepean, Chandra Arya urged Hindu and Sikh communities in Canada to "rise with urgency" and demand "decisive" government action against Khalistani extremists following multiple incidents of defacement of religious sites.

Arya said that the graffiti on the walls of the temple is "chilling reminder" of "growing influence" of Khalistani extremism.

"The attacks on Hindu temples that began several years ago continue unabated today -- this latest graffiti on the Hindu temple is yet another chilling reminder of the growing influence of Khalistani extremism. Well-organized, well-funded, and backed by significant political clout, Khalistani elements are brazenly asserting their dominance and successfully silencing Hindu voices across Canada," the Indian-origin Canadian MP wrote in his post on X.

Referring to the defacing of the Gurudwara, Arya noted that extremist groups were also targeting Sikh institutions.

"This Khalistani extremists have targeted Khalsa Diwan Society (Ross Street Gurdwara) in Vancouver with pro-Khalistan graffiti and intimidation tactics. In a statement issued after the desecration, KDS said that a small group of Sikh separatists, advocating for Khalistan, defaced our sacred walls with divisive slogans like 'Khalistan Zindabad'," he wrote.

"It is time for the Hindu-Canadians jointly with vast majority of our Sikh-Canadian brothers and sisters to rise with urgency and demand immediate, decisive action from authorities at all levels of government. Silence is no longer an option," Arya added.