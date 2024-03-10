Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    9 dead, 78 severely ill after consuming Sea Turtle meat at Zanzibar, East Africa

    A tragic incident in Zanzibar, East Africa, saw nine fatalities and 78 severe illnesses after consuming sea turtle and squid meat. Previous fatalities and warnings highlight the dangers of chelonitoxism. Officials urge adherence to food safety regulations to prevent such calamities, emphasizing the risks of consuming prohibited delicacies.

    9 dead, 78 severely ill after consuming Sea Turtle meat at Zanzibar, East Africa vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 10, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

    A devastating incident has rocked the coast of Zanzibar, East Africa, as nine individuals tragically lost their lives and 78 others fell severely ill after consuming sea turtle meat. On Pemba Island, part of the Zanzibar archipelago, locals who indulged in squid meat, a delicacy in the region, faced dire consequences. Among the deceased, eight were innocent children, adding to the sorrow.

    Mkoni District Medical Officer, Haji Bakari, shed light on the grim reality, revealing that a previous fatality had occurred under similar circumstances. The meal, consumed on a fateful Wednesday, resulted in a wave of food poisoning cases that swept through the island.

    Forest range personnel collect 452 sea turtle eggs from Tamil Nadu shore

    The gravity of the situation was further emphasized as medical examinations confirmed the link between the consumption of squid meat and the tragic outcomes. This incident has once again underscored the dangers associated with chelonitoxism, a toxin found in certain marine creatures.

    World’s largest snake, 26-feet northern green anaconda found in Amazon rainforest (WATCH)

    Zanzibar, an autonomous region within Tanzania, is no stranger to such calamities. Hanja Hassan Zuma, leading a disaster management team, swiftly responded to the crisis, urging the populace to abstain from consuming sea turtle meat. The dire warning comes in the wake of a similar tragedy in November 2021, where seven lives were lost and three individuals were hospitalized after ingesting turtle meat, a prohibited delicacy.

    Despite prohibitions in place, the allure of these exotic foods continues to pose significant risks to the health and well-being of the island's inhabitants. The latest incident serves as a sombre reminder of the importance of adhering to food safety regulations and avoiding potentially hazardous dietary choices.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2024, 4:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan Two ISI officials killed in targeted attack of Pashtun fighters in Peshawar check details WATCH AJR

    Pakistan: Suicide blast in Peshawar's Board Bazar claims two lives, injures one (WATCH)

    TikTok issues urgent SOS to US users, Pushes critical message as last ditch effort from getting banned avv

    TikTok issues urgent SOS to US users, Pushes critical message as last ditch effort from getting banned

    'Voting for PTI would be voting for Zardari': Shehbaz Sharif's post resurfaces as same leader elected President avv

    Voting for PTI would be voting for Zardari: Shehbaz Sharif's post resurfaces as same leader elected President

    Biden vows alliance revitalization as US looks to strengthen ties with allies like India amidst China problem avv

    Biden vows alliance revitalization as US looks to strengthen ties with allies like India amidst China problem

    Ex-President Nasheed apologizes to New Delhi after Maldives witnesses sharp decline in Indian tourist arrivals avv

    Ex-President Nasheed apologizes to New Delhi after Maldives witnesses sharp decline in Indian tourist arrivals

    Recent Stories

    Oscars 2024: Security ramps up outside Academy Awards as group of protesters likely to stop event RKK

    Oscars 2024: Security ramps up outside Academy Awards as group of protesters likely to stop event

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC announces West Bengal poll lineup, surprises with ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan AJR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC announces West Bengal poll lineup, surprises with ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan

    Miss World 2024: Nita Ambani honoured with 'Beauty with Purpose Humanitarian Award' NIR

    Miss World 2024: Nita Ambani honoured with 'Beauty with Purpose Humanitarian Award'

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspect can be found in Mosques, Madrasas: Hindu leader Sharan Pumpwell vkp

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspect can be found in Mosques, Madrasas: Hindu leader Sharan Pumpwell

    Miss World 2024: Priyanka Chopra sends special message, congratulates Nita Ambani for son's wedding NIR

    Miss World 2024: Priyanka Chopra sends special message, congratulates Nita Ambani for son's wedding

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon