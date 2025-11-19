Taiwan's military detected 9 Chinese aircraft and 4 naval vessels, with 7 crossing the sensitive median line into its ADIZ. This follows a similar incursion on Monday, escalating regional tensions amid planned Chinese missile drills.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Wednesday (local time) said it has detected nine Chinese military aircraft, four naval vessels and two ships operating around its territorial waters. Seven out of nine sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ, MND said in an 'X' post. "9 sorties of PLA aircraft, 4 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," Taiwan's MND wrote on 'X'.

Earlier Incursion on Monday

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected eight Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and two ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time). According to the MND, of the eight, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZs. In a post on X, the MND said, "8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Tensions Rise Over Missile Drills

Taiwan's Presidential Office accused China of stoking tensions with Japan for political advantage, hours after Chinese maritime authorities announced plans for live-fire missile exercises in the Yellow Sea. China's Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation alert stating that the People's Liberation Army would carry out missile launches with live munitions in the central Yellow Sea from Tuesday through Thursday, as reported by The Taipei Times.

Friction Between China and Japan

According to The Taipei Times, China also released a travel warning on Friday, claiming Chinese nationals in Japan faced rising criminal risks, an advisory widely seen as retaliation for comments made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. During a parliamentary session, Takaichi stated that a Chinese naval blockade of Taiwan could be classified as a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, potentially activating its self-defence mechanisms. (ANI)