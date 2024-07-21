Madhya Pradesh retired principal finds 4 teeth in popular chocolate brand; check details

Fond of chocolates, she was enjoying her treat at home when she encountered something hard in her Chocolairs Gold from the Eclairs company. Initially thinking it was a crunchy part of the chocolate, she was startled to find it was actually false teeth.

In a bizarre incident in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, a retired female principal, Maya Devi Gupta, made a shocking discovery when she bit into a chocolate and found four false teeth inside. Gupta, who lives in Bank Colony and volunteers at Asthagram Trust, received the chocolate as a gift.

Fond of chocolates, she was enjoying her treat at home when she encountered something hard in her Chocolairs Gold from the Eclairs company. Initially thinking it was a crunchy part of the chocolate, she was startled to find it was actually false teeth.

IMD issues red alert: Heavy rains to lash Gujarat and THESE states; check details

Gupta, who has been serving children at the Trust since her retirement, often receives gifts from various social workers and organizations visiting the residential institution. On this occasion, she does not know who gave her this particular chocolate.

Despite the unpleasant surprise, she has not filed a complaint but expressed concern over such incidents occurring with products from reputed chocolate companies.

Upon learning of the incident, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a raid on the Eclairs Company Chocolate Agency. They collected samples from M/s Dhanalakshmi in the city, which have been sent to the State Food Laboratory in Bhopal for testing. The FDA will decide on further action based on the test results.

'Time to say goodbye': Netizens delete PhonePe app amid CEO's post over Kannadiga job reservation bill

Gupta has kept the chocolate and the false teeth as evidence. She emphasized the seriousness of the issue, noting that such occurrences could erode consumer trust in well-known brands. As a chocolate enthusiast, she found the discovery particularly unsettling and hopes for stricter quality control measures in the future.

Latest Videos