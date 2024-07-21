Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Madhya Pradesh retired principal finds 4 teeth in popular chocolate brand; check details

    Fond of chocolates, she was enjoying her treat at home when she encountered something hard in her Chocolairs Gold from the Eclairs company. Initially thinking it was a crunchy part of the chocolate, she was startled to find it was actually false teeth.

    Madhya Pradesh retired principal finds 4 false teeth in popular chocolate brand; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 21, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

    In a bizarre incident in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, a retired female principal, Maya Devi Gupta, made a shocking discovery when she bit into a chocolate and found four false teeth inside. Gupta, who lives in Bank Colony and volunteers at Asthagram Trust, received the chocolate as a gift.

    Fond of chocolates, she was enjoying her treat at home when she encountered something hard in her Chocolairs Gold from the Eclairs company. Initially thinking it was a crunchy part of the chocolate, she was startled to find it was actually false teeth.

    IMD issues red alert: Heavy rains to lash Gujarat and THESE states; check details

    Gupta, who has been serving children at the Trust since her retirement, often receives gifts from various social workers and organizations visiting the residential institution. On this occasion, she does not know who gave her this particular chocolate.

    Despite the unpleasant surprise, she has not filed a complaint but expressed concern over such incidents occurring with products from reputed chocolate companies.

    Upon learning of the incident, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a raid on the Eclairs Company Chocolate Agency. They collected samples from M/s Dhanalakshmi in the city, which have been sent to the State Food Laboratory in Bhopal for testing. The FDA will decide on further action based on the test results.

    'Time to say goodbye': Netizens delete PhonePe app amid CEO's post over Kannadiga job reservation bill

    Gupta has kept the chocolate and the false teeth as evidence. She emphasized the seriousness of the issue, noting that such occurrences could erode consumer trust in well-known brands. As a chocolate enthusiast, she found the discovery particularly unsettling and hopes for stricter quality control measures in the future.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IMD issues red alert: Heavy rains to lash Gujarat and THESE states; check details AJR

    IMD issues red alert: Heavy rains to lash Gujarat and THESE states; check details

    Parlaiment monsoon session begins Monday centre to introduce six key bills vkp

    Parliament’s monsoon session begins Monday: Centre to introduce 6 key bills

    Fourteen Indian nationals rescued from cybercrime slavery in Cambodia vkp

    14 Indian nationals rescued from cybercrime slavery in Cambodia

    Karnataka BoycottPhonePeapp trends on social media as PhonePe CEO criticizes Kannadiga job reservation bill vkp

    'Time to say goodbye': Netizens delete PhonePe app amid CEO's post over Kannadiga job reservation bill

    Kerala: Nipah virus confirmed in state again after 14-year-old from Malappuram tests positive anr

    Nipah virus confirmed in Kerala after 14-year-old from Malappuram tests positive

    Recent Stories

    What did celebrities gift Anant Ambani-Radhika at their wedding? RKK

    What did celebrities gift Anant Ambani-Radhika at their wedding?

    Israeli airstrikes in Yemen kill three following Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv; check details AJR

    Israeli airstrikes in Yemen kill three following Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv; check details

    Karnataka Heavy vehicles restricted on Belagavi Chorla ghat route amid hefty rainfall vkp

    Karnataka: Heavy vehicles restricted on Belagavi-Chorla ghat route amid hefty rainfall

    Nagaland state lottery July 21, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery July 21, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Chennai Gold Rate July 21, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices RKK

    Chennai Gold Rate July 21, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon