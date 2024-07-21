Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tragic landslide near Kedarnath: Three dead, two injured as boulders roll down hiking route

    On July 19, the Tanakpur Champawat National Highway was blocked due to debris triggered by a landslide following intermittent rainfall. Earlier, on July 10, the road was blocked due to a landslide near the Patal Ganga Langsi tunnel on the Badrinath National Highway.

    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Jul 21, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

    At least three people were killed and two others injured on Sunday (July 21) as boulders rolled down onto the Kedarnath hiking route in Uttarakhand. The incident took place near Gauri Kund. Rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene after receiving information about the disaster.

    In an X post, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his grief over the incident and stated that he was in constant communication with officials. "The news of some pilgrims getting injured due to debris and heavy stones falling from the hill near the Kedarnath Yatra route is very sad. Relief and rescue work is ongoing at the site of the accident. I am constantly in touch with the officials in this regard," a rough translation of Dhami's tweet in Hindi suggested.

    "I have given instructions to provide immediate and better treatment to the people injured in the accident. May God grant the departed souls a place in His feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow," the Chief Minister said.

    On July 19, the Tanakpur Champawat National Highway was blocked due to debris triggered by a landslide following intermittent rainfall. Earlier, on July 10, the road was blocked due to a landslide near the Patal Ganga Langsi tunnel on the Badrinath National Highway. Traffic was partially resumed on the Badrinath National Highway near Joshimath after it was blocked due to a landslide.

    Heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand over the past few days has triggered landslides in the hills, with the highway to Badrinath blocked at several points by rubble.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
