Taiwan detected 11 Chinese military aircraft and 8 naval vessels on Sunday, with 9 crossing the median line into its ADIZ. The MND monitored the situation and responded. This follows varied levels of Chinese military activity on previous days.

Chinese Military Activity Around Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of eleven Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels around its territory as of 6 am (local time) on Sunday. Nine of eleven sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the MND said, "Eleven sorties of PLA aircraft and eight PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8) today. Nine out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

11 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/yXiYTQxLzk — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) February 15, 2026

Earlier on Saturday, Taiwan's MND reported a Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and an official ship around its border.

In a post on X, the MND said, "One PLA aircraft, eight PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

This number was higher on Friday, when the MND detected 42 sorties of Chinese military aircraft and 11 naval vessels. Of the 42, 32 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

Taipei Rejects Beijing's 'Reunification' Call

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has rejected Beijing's renewed call for "reunification," describing it as a reiteration of China's long-standing position aimed ultimately at Taiwan's "annihilation," Taipei Times reported.

The remarks came after Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Huning, the fourth-ranked leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), addressed Beijing's annual Taiwan Work Conference on Tuesday.

According to Xinhua news agency, Wang called on officials to advance the "great cause of national reunification" and pledged firm support for what he described as "patriotic pro-reunification forces" in Taiwan, while vowing to crack down on "separatists."

Wang also stressed adherence to the "one China" principle and the so-called "1992 consensus" to combat "Taiwan independence separatist forces" and oppose what Beijing terms external interference.

US House Passes Act to Support Taiwan

The United States House of Representatives has thrown its weight behind new legislation aimed at deterring China from further pressuring Taiwan. The chamber voted overwhelmingly to advance the PROTECT Taiwan Act, highlighting rare bipartisan unity on countering China, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)