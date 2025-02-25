'I am honoured...' Vivek Ramaswamy declares candidature for Ohio Governor; WATCH

Ohio: Indian-origin entrepreneur and Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy has announced his candidacy to serve as the next Governor of Ohio.

"I am honoured to announce my candidacy to serve as the next governor of the state of Ohio," Ramaswamy said at a rally.

A staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump, Ramaswamy emphasised that Ohio's best days are yet to come.

"President Trump is reviving our conviction in America. We require a leader here at home who will revive our conviction in Ohio. And that is why today I am honored to announce that I am running to be the next governor of a great state at the heart of the greatest nation known to mankind, the state where I was born and raised, the state where Apurva and I raise our two sons today, a state whose best days are still ahead. I am honored to announce my candidacy to serve as the next Governor of the state of Ohio," he said.

Ramaswamy expressed his vision to elevate Ohio as a leader in all sectors and ensure that its citizens feel empowered in a competitive world.

"I will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country to start and grow a new business. I will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country to raise a young family. I'll lead Ohio to be the top state in the country where our kids get a world-class education in math, reading, writing, critical thinking, and physical education. I will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country where we give our kids the toolkit to think of themselves not as victims, but as victors in a competitive global economy," he said.

Ramaswamy aimed to make Ohio a top state which would lead the US in all fields, ranging from aerospace to semiconductors.

"We will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country where we embrace capitalism and meritocracy instead of apologizing for it. We will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country that takes a hatchet to red tape over-regulation and bureaucracy. We will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country where we lead the way in the sectors of the future from semiconductors to aerospace. Look at where we are today. How about this company, guys?" he said.

Ramaswamy expressed his intention to position Ohio as a top destination, attracting people who might have otherwise moved to states like Texas or Florida.

"Love this in the heart of Butler County, an aerospace company leading us to the future, all the way to AI and the other sectors of our future. I will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country, where patriots across America actually flock to instead of Florida and Texas. I will lead Ohio to be the state of excellence in America," he said.

Ramaswamy, who was initially slated to co-head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Elon Musk, pulled out of it. On January 23, as Ramaswamy pulled out of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), just 69 days after he was announced the co-head of the team, a report revealed that it was the Tesla CEO who wanted Ramaswamy 'out' of the team.

Politico reported citing three people with Elon Musk's preference said the billionaire made it known that he wanted Ramaswamy out of DOGE in recent days.

Hours after Trump's inauguration as the 47th US President, Ramaswamy announced that he would not co-head DOGE.

According to the report, Ramaswamy's comments on X during a discussion of H-1B visas were the 'main reason' for some Republicans' getting frustrated with him.

In December last year, the Indian-origin leader criticised American culture, saying that tech companies hire foreign workers due to a culture that "venerates mediocrity over excellence."

"They wanted him out before the tweet -- but kicked him to the curb when that came out," a person familiar with his departure, told Politico

