'White House Tech Support': Elon Musk updates his profile bio on Twitter, adds his new designation

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is back at it again—this time tweaking his profile bio on X (formerly Twitter) to read "White House Tech Support." The Tesla CEO’s latest move comes at a pivotal moment, as his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) finds itself under mounting scrutiny over its growing influence on federal policies.

This isn’t Musk’s first brush with online antics. A year ago, he changed his bio to "Chief Troll Officer", a fitting nod to his often-provocative presence on social media.

What is DOGE?

DOGE, spearheaded by Musk, is an initiative aimed at modernizing government operations through cutting-edge technology and streamlined practices. The task force reportedly seeks to eliminate bureaucratic red tape, enhance efficiency, and implement tech-driven solutions to improve governance.

Musk often alters his X profile name, bio, and display picture, often sparking debate. In December last year, he changed his name to "Kekius Maximus", a move that sent internet forums into a frenzy. He even replaced his profile picture with the iconic "Pepe the Frog" meme, showing the character gripping a joystick in the midst of a video game session.

