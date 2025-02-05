USAID-funded groups back pro-Khalistan narrative, claims social media post

A social media post has garnered significant attention online as it claims that USAID-funded groups are backing efforts to promote pro-Khalistani movement aimed at establishing an independent Sikh state in India.

USAID-funded groups back pro-Khalistan narrative, claims social media post
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 3:03 PM IST

A tweet circulating on social media has raised fresh allegations that United States Agency For International Development (USAID)-funded groups are supporting a pro-Khalistan narrative. The post, which has garnered significant attention online, claims that these groups are backing efforts to promote the separatist movement aimed at establishing an independent Sikh state in India.

According to the post, the London-based Centre for Information Resilience (CIR) had previously accused the Indian government of conducting an influence operation intended to discredit the Khalistan movement. The new allegations suggest that, in contrast, USAID-funded entities are actively lending their support to proponents of Khalistan, further complicating an already contentious issue.

The Khalistan movement, which advocates for a separate nation for Sikhs, has been a polarizing topic in India for decades. Proponents argue that the movement is a legitimate response to historical grievances and systemic marginalization of Sikhs. Critics, however, contend that the movement has been exacerbated by external influences, which they believe undermine India's internal cohesion and national security.

USAID has consistently maintained that its funding is designated solely for humanitarian and developmental purposes. The agency has denied any involvement in political activities or foreign influence operations. Meanwhile, CIR, known for its work on countering disinformation, has not yet provided detailed public evidence to support the claims referenced in the tweet.

India has always been cautious about allegations of outside interference, especially on sensitive issues like Khalistan, which dates back to the 1980s. Indian officials have warned that any foreign attempts to shape political narratives could lead to regional instability.

As discussions continue, people on both sides of the debate are calling for more investigation into the matter. At this point, the claims remain unverified, and both USAID and CIR have yet to issue formal responses. The situation is likely to bring renewed attention to the role that international funding and influence may have on domestic political movements.

