Move over Narayana Murthy, Elon Musk reignites debate with 120-hour workweek call, Internet reacts

Elon Musk's X post on glamorizing overwork , has received mixed reactions from netizens. Several X users called him a 'terrible boss' while some praised his remark.

Elon Musk has sparked an online debate with his latest workweek tweet on X. The tech billionaire is facing criticism for allegedly glamorizing overwork, particularly working on weekends. Musk’s tweet read:

"DOGE is working 120 hours a week. Our bureaucratic opponents optimistically work 40 hours a week. That is why they are losing so fast."

His post received mixed reactions. Some X users called him a "terrible boss," while an X user sarcastically questioned where to find the official website of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and any published reports proving employees were working 120-hour weeks. Another user strongly criticized Musk, writing, "The worst aspect of the tech industry is overworking people while paying them low wages, then firing them in droves. The only people who benefit are the bosses. Money in America flows only one way—toward the pockets of the super-elite. Working in the technology industry is like working on a plantation—you’re a field hand, with no rights, no job security, and no future."

One critic took a humorous approach, pointing out the implausibility of Musk’s claim, "120/24 = 5, so if DOGE employees are taking weekends off, they would have to work a full 24 hours a day for five days straight. So… DOGE is made up of aliens and robots—and Elon! Or, Elon just says anything to make himself look better."

Another user mocked Musk’s work ethic, writing, "Elon, get some rest. There will be more fraud and embezzlement to find tomorrow. Breaks are allowed."

Amidst the criticism, some users praised DOGE’s work culture. One X user expressed appreciation, saying: My money is on DOGE for the win!

Elon Musk's tweet comes in weeks after Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy ignited a debate on work culture by suggesting that young Indians should adopt a 70-hour workweek to boost the country's productivity and economic growth. His statement too drew mixed reactions, with some supporting his vision of hard work and national progress, while others criticized it as unrealistic and exploitative. Many argued that excessive work hours could lead to burnout and poor work-life balance, especially in an era where mental health and employee well-being are gaining prominence.

Latest Videos